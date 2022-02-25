The Iowa Girls Coaches Association released its all-district girls basketball teams on Thursday and six area athletes in Class 2A and 3A were recognized.
Cascade’s Ally Hoffman and Alyssa Lux; Bellevue’s Mariah Hueneke and Ka’Lynn DeShaw; and Dyersville Beckman’s Lauren Osterhaus were named to the Class 2A Southeast all-district team. Dubuque Wahlert’s Emma Donovan landed on the 3A Northeast squad.
Additionally, Wahlert assistant girls basketball coach Gary Schuster, was named the IGCA assistant coach of the year. Schuster has been a fixture of Wahlert basketball for more than 30 years coaching at multiple levels. He has played a role in all seven state-tournament appearances for the girls program. Currently, Schuster is in his 15th season as the girls assistant varsity coach.
Hoffman, a senior, averaged 13.4 points and 9.1 rebounds per game, and Lux, a junior, averaged 11.4 points for the state-tournament bound Cougars. The tandem played a key role in leading Cascade to its 10th trip to Wells Fargo Arena in program history and ninth appearance since 2009.
Hueneke, a senior, averaged 16.7 points per game, and DeShaw, a junior, netted 13.1 points and 7.2 rebounds for Bellevue. The Comets found a second-half surge, winning seven straight games after the holiday break to turn their season around, but fell one game short of reaching the state tournament for the second straight year. Dyersville Beckman’s leading scorer Lauren Osterhaus, a senior (10.8 ppg), was also selected to the 2A Southeast team.
Donovan missed nearly half of the regular season with an injury before returning and providing the young Golden Eagles with a spark in the season’s second half. The junior forward led the team with 13.2 points and 8.2 rebounds per game.