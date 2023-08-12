DYERSVILLE, Iowa — As the iconic soundtrack began to play, the Ghost Players emerged from the cornfield.
A feeling of nostalgia set in.
Seconds later, to the tune of Toby Keith’s “Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue,” the USA Patriots made their way through the sea of green.
Recommended for you
Evidenced by several hundred members of the crowd standing and applauding in unison, that nostalgic feeling turned instantly to pride.
Kicking of Dyersville’s Beyond the Game baseball-filled weekend, the Ghost Players and the Patriots — a non-profit traveling softball team comprised of war veterans from all over the country who have lost limbs in combat or non-combat related injuries — competed in a slow-pitch softball contest on Friday at the Field of Dreams Movie Site.
“Anytime you get to put on this Ghost uniform, it’s special,” said third-year Ghost Player Russ Bolibaugh. “But getting to play the USA Patriots and knowing everything they’ve gone through, it takes it to another level.”
The Beyond the Game experience continues today with team and individual cornhole tournaments; designated autograph sessions with ex-Major Leaguers Dexter Fowler, Dave Stewart, Vince Coleman, Dave Winfield and Bill Madlock; a USA Patriots kids alumni game; and a home run derby.
Patriots player, Dale Back, 55, of Aitkin, Minn., had his heart set on returning to the movie site after competing in the same contest a year ago.
“This is a very special occasion for us,” Back said. “Everybody wants to go to this event. We can only select a certain number of guys to come here, and it’s just an honor to be here.”
In attendance for Friday’s game were a number USA Patriots alumni kids campers. Beginning in 2013, the Patriots annually host a group of 20 youth amputees for an all-expenses paid week-long camp.
“If you could see the transformation from these kids from Day 1 at camp where they’re all shy and timid … to the end of camp where they all have a new set of friends, a renewed confidence and people they can relate with.”
Back, a 26-year Air Force veteran and cancer survivor, said playing with Patriots has instilled in him a new outlook on life.
“It’s given me a second chance at life,” Back said. “I was in a dark place with my own issues, and with my amputation — it was only a fingertip — but I had to learn how to play the game again, too. Sharing that experience with these guys is a great opportunity. There’s a new spark inside. I feel like I make a difference again, and that’s huge.”
Scott Fura Jr., a 20-year-old right-arm amputee from Syracuse, N.Y., joined the Patriots’ traveling team three years ago as its lone civilian member and as an alumnus of the Patriots first-ever kids camp.
“Everyone on this team is veterans; I’m the only civilian,” Fura Jr. said. “I see these guys as family, brothers now. It’s a really amazing experience. They really pick you up. Everyone inspires each other, everyone’s kind of our own personal heroes.”
Despite losing his arm at the age of 2 in a lawn mower accident, Fura Jr. said baseball has been a constant staple in his life.
“This sport has given my life purpose,” Fura Jr. said. “I was playing T-ball when I was 2, and baseball since then. Obviously, it’s a little more difficult with one hand, but this sport has really given me something to cheer on in life. This team has also given my life purpose. I’m very gifted and very privileged to be able to play on this team.”