The University of Wisconsin-Platteville’s Justin Blazek (2) pressures Michigan Tech quarterback Alex Fries during their non-conference game Saturday afternoon in Platteville, Wis. Michigan Tech beat the Pioneers, 24-20.
PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Michigan Tech came into Ralph E. Davis Pioneer Stadium on Saturday and narrowly escaped with a victory. The Huskies improved to 2-0 after defeating the UW-Platteville Pioneers, 24-20.
“Obviously, it’s always tough because we feel like we missed on a couple things. Some of that is across the board. It’s execution, discipline, the whole nine yards.,” Pioneers coach Ryan Munz said.
The opportunities were there for the Pioneers (2-1) thanks to contributions on both sides of the ball from defensive lineman Justin Blazek, Carl Richardson stepped in after starting quarterback Michael Priami left the contest early with an injury, and the foot of Andrew Schweigert.
The Pioneers nabbed five turnovers in the contest, but only turned those into six points.
“We played a great team game,” Blazek said. “We gave each other opportunities. And we fought our way back. That really shows the character of this group.”
Blazek is listed as a 6-foot-5, 245-pound defensive lineman for the Pioneers, but is occasionally called upon in goal-line situations. With four total touchdowns on the season — three rushing and one he threw Saturday — the Swiss Army knife provides the Pioneers a bevy of options in the red zone. Blazek and company slipped a jump pass into their play sheet and Jett Gillum fought off defenders to haul in the 1-yard throw with 2:29 remaining in the first half.
The Pioneer defensive effort kept them in the game, taking the ball away five times. Nicholas Alberico, Sam Smith and Aidan Tyk all forced a fumble, but only twice did the Pioneers recover the loose ball. Tyk, Colton Ingram, and Ollies Hughes each picked off passes from Michigan Tech quarterback Alex Fries.
The teams traded drives in the first quarter, with the Huskies finally crossing the goal line with 1:39 to go in the opening frame thanks to an Ethan Champney 8-yard pass from Fries. The Huskies ran 21 plays and gained 173 yards while the Pioneers ran 20 plays and gained 66 yards.
The second quarter had the majority of the scoring. At 9:25, Brandt Stare took an 89-yard pass from Richardson to the house. Following a blocked punt, Michigan Tech’s Kolby Hindenach plunged into the end zone from 1 yard out. Fries scampered into the end zone from 3 yards out with 18 seconds remaining in the half.
Schweigert drilled two of three field goal attempts. After missing from 39 yards, he converted one from 31 yards away with 10:28 remaining in the third quarter. The final kick came from 41 yards out with 7:01 remaining in the third quarter. The last field goal brought the game to 21-20.
“He’s the best kicker in the league,” Munz said. “He’s a huge weapon for us.”
Michigan Tech’s Drew Wyble knocked in a field goal from 19 yards out with 12:42 left in the contest.
The Pioneers are going into a bye week 2-1 and travel to River Falls (3-0) on September 30.