blazek
Buy Now

The University of Wisconsin-Platteville’s Justin Blazek (2) pressures Michigan Tech quarterback Alex Fries during their non-conference game Saturday afternoon in Platteville, Wis. Michigan Tech beat the Pioneers, 24-20.

 University of Wisconsin-Platteville

PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Michigan Tech came into Ralph E. Davis Pioneer Stadium on Saturday and narrowly escaped with a victory. The Huskies improved to 2-0 after defeating the UW-Platteville Pioneers, 24-20.

“Obviously, it’s always tough because we feel like we missed on a couple things. Some of that is across the board. It’s execution, discipline, the whole nine yards.,” Pioneers coach Ryan Munz said.

Recommended for you

Tags