The Western Dubuque volleyball team continues building its resume in hopes of defending its Iowa Class 4A state championship.

Libby Lansing floored 26 kills, Ava Demmer delivered 74 assists and Ella Meyer had 51 digs as the Class 4A No. 4-ranked Bobcats finished 3-1 and earned a runner-up finish at the Eileen Beninga Wahawk Volleyball Classic on Saturday in Waterloo, Iowa.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.