The Western Dubuque volleyball team continues building its resume in hopes of defending its Iowa Class 4A state championship.
Libby Lansing floored 26 kills, Ava Demmer delivered 74 assists and Ella Meyer had 51 digs as the Class 4A No. 4-ranked Bobcats finished 3-1 and earned a runner-up finish at the Eileen Beninga Wahawk Volleyball Classic on Saturday in Waterloo, Iowa.
The Bobcats (13-3) opened play with a sweep of Waterloo West, 21-11 and 22-20, then rallied to top Waterloo East, 16-21, 21-9, 15-12. WD also defeated Hudson, 21-15 and 21-9, before closing with a tight loss to Class 5A No. 7-ranked Cedar Falls, 24-22, 21-17.
Lansing added nine blocks and seven aces for the Bobcats. Hailey Wulfekuhle chipped in 15 kills, and Erica Ernzen finished with 18 kills and 17 digs.
Golden Eagles make semifinals — At Clinton, Iowa: Class 3A No. 13-ranked Dubuque Wahlert finished 3-2 and reached the semifinals of the championship bracket at the Clinton tournament.
Wahlert (10-8) swept Camanche (21-14, 21-11) and Clinton (21-12, 21-16) in pool play, but fell to 3A No. 8 Solon (20-22, 21-14, 15-13). In the championship bracket, the Eagles beat Wilton in the quarterfinals, 21-11, 21-15, before losing in the semifinals to 3A No. 2 Davenport Assumption, 21-18, 21-18.
Elle Kelleher nailed 30 kills for Wahlert, and Meghan McDonald added 28 kills. Olivia Donovan delivered 90 assists, while Liliana Morrero-O’Hea had 51 digs.
Rams win consolations — At Clinton, Iowa: Iowa Class 5A No. 15-ranked Dubuque Senior finished with a 3-2 record, winning the consolation bracket and placing seventh overall at the Clinton tournament.
The Rams (10-10) were swept by Cedar Rapids Jefferson (21-13, 21-15) and Class 3A No. 2 Davenport Assumption (21-13, 21-13) in pool play, but defeated Clinton Prince of Peace (21-15, 21-6). Senior then won matches in consolations over Central DeWitt (21-12, 21-23, 15-8) and Clinton (21-17, 21-14).
Maya Watters and Brooke Sullivan had 23 kills apiece for the Rams. Jenna Lewis added 81 assists, while Sophie Link closed with 27 digs.
Cubans split 6 — At Edgerton, Wis.: Ella Vosberg and Lainey Runde had 35 kills apiece as Cuba City went 3-3 at the Taylor Invitational. Cuba City beat Altoona (2-1), Clinton (2-0) and Deerfield (2-0), and lost to Janesville Craig (2-1), Brodhead (2-0) and host Edgerton (2-0).
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Mustangs 16th at prestigious meet — At Pella, Iowa: Caleb Kass finished 32nd in 16:39 and Dubuque Hempstead placed 16th at the Heartland Classic, which brings together the top teams from across the Midwest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.