Members of the Chicago White Sox and the New York Yankees emerge from the outfield corn before their game held at the Major League Baseball stadium at the Field of Dreams in Dyersville, Iowa, on Thursday.
Chicago White Sox infielder Tim Anderson signs baseballs Thursday for young fans at the Major League Baseball stadium at the Field of Dreams in Dyersville, Iowa, on Thursday. More photos: TelegraphHerald.com
New York Yankee players Giancarlo Stanton (left) and Aaron Judge throw a ball to a fan during batting practice at Major League Baseball stadium at the Field of Dreams in Dyersville, Iowa on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021.
DYERSVILLE, Iowa — For a state with zero professional teams, it can be awfully hard for fans to watch their favorite teams.
Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred knows it’s an issue, and it’s one he says his office is working to rectify.
“There’s nothing more important to us as a business than delivering games to fans,” Manfred said. “That’s what we’re about.”
Manfred, on hand for the inaugural MLB at Field of Dreams game between the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees — an event he confirmed would be returning to rural Dyersville next year without announcing the participating teams — was asked about MLB’s blackout rules.
Despite being nearly 200 miles away from the closest MLB franchise, Dubuque County baseball fans are limited by blackout rules for the Chicago Cubs and White Sox, Milwaukee Brewers, St. Louis Cardinals, Minnesota Twins and Kansas City Royals.
For a sport lagging far behind the National Football League in viewership, that’s a tough way to grow the game.
“The blackout situation is a complicated one that involves regional broadcast distributors, our individual clubs and us,” Manfred said. “We are spending a tremendous amount of time in an effort to get to a point and place to where our games can be distributed. It is a top priority for us right now.”
The big news from the day, though, was the anticipated return next year.
MLB Network’s Steve Phillips, the former New York Mets general manager, said earlier in the day he hoped the event would return.
“We can’t connect enough to that sort of romantic part of the game, I don’t know how else to say it,” Phillips said. “If I were a GM of a team right now, I would want to play in this game. I think it would just be so cool to be here for it, and I’m certainly glad to be here.”