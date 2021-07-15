FARLEY, Iowa — Reaching the state tournament or winning a state championship doesn’t appear on Rex Massey’s list of goals.
The first-year Western Dubuque softball coach kept it simple instead, and that formula has helped put his Bobcats in position to capture that most elusive goal.
“I never mentioned the word state all year. That’s never been my goal,” Massey said Tuesday night following second-ranked Western Dubuque’s 6-3 victory over No. 9 West Delaware in a Class 4A regional final at Farley Park. “It’s about the kids loving and learning the game of softball and enjoying it, and play hard and good things would happen. And that’s exactly what this group did.
“They just played hard every inning of every game, never gave up and that’s the reward you get, we get to play some more softball in Fort Dodge.”
Western Dubuque (32-7) earned the No. 2 seed for next week’s tournament and will face No. 7 North Polk (18-14) in the state quarterfinals at 3 p.m. on Tuesday at Rogers Sports Complex. The Bobcats are making just the second state appearance in program history. It was only Western Dubuque’s second appearance in a regional final since the last state appearance in 2008.
“I definitely am just ready for the experience,” senior outfielder Sara Horsfield said. “I’ve never experienced it, obviously. It’s been a while since we even got to state, so I’m just ready to play games.”
Western Dubuque entered the season with high expectations despite losing four starters to graduation. The Bobcats figured to be anchored by ace pitcher Sydney Kennedy, the reigning Telegraph Herald Player of the Year, with a stellar surrounding cast that included holdovers Horsfield, Meg Besler and Maddie Harris.
The Bobcats would have been an easy pick to be a standout team this summer.
Then they opened the season on a nine-game winning streak. WD was sitting at 14-2 entering a June 12 doubleheader at Linn-Mar — the point in the season Massey knew this team was something special. Western Dubuque rallied in both games to sweep, 9-2 and 4-2, and kickstart a 10-game winning streak that put the Bobcats in position to potentially win a Mississippi Valley Conference divisional title.
“We didn’t have a hit into the fifth inning and we came back to beat them,” Massey said. “That was I think our eighth come-from-behind win, and that’s when I knew they were bought into this and they were going to fight to the finish. That doubleheader with Linn-Mar, where we really didn’t deserve to win but came back and won both those, that was a big night for me.”
WD finished second in the MVC Mississippi Division race, but as Massey conceded two weeks ago, most coaches would trade a conference championship for a chance to play for a state championship.
And so that now becomes the goal.
Western Dubuque is just three wins away from doing what no other team in program history has done: End the season on a win.
And the focus will be the same it has been all season.
“Hit like we have been,” Kennedy said. “We’ve been hitting well, and we can hit up and down the lineup. So just keeping that going, keeping everybody hitting, just keeping everyone together.”