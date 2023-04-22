Kaitlyn Mick was in the zone on Friday.
Mick struck out seven while throwing a no-hitter, and added two doubles and three runs as Southwestern beat Riverdale, 14-2, in Muscoda, Wis.
Mick scattered five walks over seven innings, allowing two unearned runs. She was 2-for-3 at the plate and also drove in a run.
Recommended for you
Alana Splinter led the way for the Wildcats offense, collecting four hits, including a triple, and driving in five runs.
Hailey Brant tripled and drove in three runs, and Ally Stanton, Hannah Richard, Lainey Ehrlich and Ashlynn Droessler had two hits and two runs each.
Cuba City 12, East Dubuque 2 (6 innings) — At East Dubuque, Ill.: Ella Vosberg went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs, Brooklyn Johll also went deep, and Rachel Kraus and Jaiden Timmerman had two hits and three runs each as the Cubans (9-1) routed the Warriors (4-11).
Platteville 11, Iowa-Grant 1 (5 innings) — At Platteville, Wis.: Macy Allion, Gabby Key and Delaney Johnson each had RBIs in a key four-run fifth inning as the Hillmen routed the Panthers.
Galena 8, West Carroll 4 — At Galena, Ill.: Ava Hahn struck out 12 in the pitching circle, Taylor Hilby and Emma Furlong homered, and the Pirates beat the Thunder.
PREP BASEBALL
Galena 12, West Carroll 0 (5 innings) — At Galena, Ill.: Parker Studtmann struck out 12 and allowed just two hits over five shutout innings, and Owen Hefel went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and four runs as the Pirates routed the Thunder.
BOYS SOCCER
West Liberty 6, Beckman Catholic 0 — At West Liberty, Iowa: The Comets took a 3-0 halftime lead in a matchup of perennial state contenders and handed the Trailblazers (5-1) their first loss.
Decorah 7, Clayton Ridge 1 — At Decorah, Iowa: Jesus Lara scored the Eagles’ only goal and Caden Strader made 20 saves as Clayton Ridge lost to the Vikings.
GIRLS SOCCER
Beckman Catholic 4, West Liberty 0 — At Dyersville, Iowa: The Class 1A No. 13-ranked Trailblazers scored a pair of goals in each half and shut out the Comets, improving to 4-0 overall.
Clayton Ridge 3, Bellevue 1 — At Bellevue, Iowa: Rachel Powers scored two goals, Haley Rork scored one and assisted on another, and Amyra Millard made 10 saves as the Eagles beat the Comets.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Clarke 8-6, Mount Mercy 6-11 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Dubuque Senior grad Johnny Blake homered, six different players drove in a run and former Western Dubuque standout Greg Bennett (7-1) pitched the final two innings in relief to earn the win as the Pride (25-13, 18-7 Heart of America Conference) won the opener of their doubleheader against Mount Mercy. Clarke’s Victor Lara doubled, tripled and drove in three runs in the second game, but former Beckman Catholic standout Joel Vaske went 2-for-2 with a double and three runs for Mount Mercy in the second game as the Mustangs forged a split.
Loras 10, Central 6 — At Pella, Iowa: Cody Sunny finished the day 4-for-6 and scored three runs, Max McCallum added three hits and two RBIs, and Mitch Gruber had two hits, two runs and two RBIs as the Duhawks (21-10, 12-4 American Rivers Conference) beat the Dutch (11-18, 5-11) to open their weekend series.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
MidAmerica Nazarene 9-12, Clarke 1-5 — At Olathe, Kan.: Elizabeth Leverton and Kennedi LeDuff had two hits apiece in the first game and Daija Bates drove in three runs in the second game, but the Pride (11-24, 4-14 Heart of America Conference) dropped a pair at MidAmerica Nazarene.
MEN’S LACROSSE
Benedictine 21, Clarke 5 — At Burrows Field: Justyse White scored two goals, Nick Lindsay, Alec Kolander and Josh Munoz also scored, but the Pride (3-0, 0-5 Heart of America Conference) lost to Benedictine (8-5, 3-1) in its season finale.
MEN’S TENNIS
Luther 5, Loras 0 — At Decorah, Iowa: Luther shut out the Duhawks, dropping Loras to 10-7 overall, 2-4 in the American Rivers Conference.
WOMEN’S TENNIS
Luther 5, Loras 0 — At Decorah, Iowa: The Nose blanked the Duhawks to win the American Rivers Conference tournament semifinal. Loras ended the season 14-7 overall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.