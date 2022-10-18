Dubuque Wahlert’s Avery Schmidt starts the backstroke leg of the 200 yard medley relay during the City Meet on Tuesday at San Jose Pool. Schmidt won four events, set a meet record and earned her automatic qualifying time for next month’s state meet.
Avery Schmidt could barely contain her bubbly excitement moments after taking a few rounds of selfies with the Dubuque City Meet trophy.
The Dubuque Wahlert senior set a meet record while reaching her automatic state meet qualifying time in the 100-yard backstroke and contributed to four other victories Tuesday night at San Jose Pool. Her efforts helped the Golden Eagles win their sixth city title in seven years and 15th since the meet started in 1975.
Schmidt won the backstroke in 59.55 to shave .02 seconds off the meet record set by Hempstead’s Clare Slagel in 2011. Slagel went on to become an NCAA champion at Luther College and last week entered the Hempstead Hall of Fame.
“Getting the Q time and breaking the meet record … both are equally awesome,” said Schmidt, who set the overall city record of 56.95 on full taper at the state meet last fall. “Only two other girls from Wahlert have qualified for state before the regional meet, so that’s a pretty cool honor. Clare had the city record, too, so it means a lot to break her meet record, too.
“Tonight was such a cool experience all the way around. We won our fifth city (title) in a row my sophomore year, and losing to Senior last year was kind of a bummer. I’m so proud of my team, and I’m proud of Hempstead and Senior, because it was such a close meet the whole way.”
Wahlert won five of the 12 events to score 113 points, Senior won two events to score 103 points, and Hempstead won five events to score 96 points. All three teams led the team standings at various points in the meet.
“Every race mattered,” said Wahlert sophomore Taylor Borgerding, who contributed to all three relay wins. “It wasn’t like we got way ahead and could just let it go. We had to go hard every race.
“It was emotional when we didn’t win it last year, so it’s exciting to get it back. The seniors are so happy right now. We did it for them.”
The Eagles opened the meet by winning the 200 medley relay in 1:56.60 behind Schmidt (backstroke), Kelly Snyder (breaststroke), Brooke Wuebker (butterfly) and Borgerding (freestyle). Brooke Wuebker, Snyder, Kayla Wuebker and Borgerding took the 200 free relay in 1:49.28; and Brooke Wuebker, Kayla Wuebker, Borgerding and Schmidt sealed the team win with a 3:56.55 to take the 400 free relay.
Schmidt also won the 50 freestyle in 25.90.
Senior used scoring depth to keep within striking distance of the Eagles. Molly Gilligan won the 200 free in 2:06.47, and Savanna Koch claimed the 100 butterfly in 1:04.05.
“The energy here was so much fun, and it really got me excited for the rest of the season,” Gilligan said. “It was pretty cool to see Avery get her Q time. It’s always exciting when someone you swim club with does something amazing like that.”
Kate Duehr led the Mustangs with a pair of victories. She took the 200 individual medley in 2:26.17 and the 500 freestyle in 5:45.91.
“I’ve known the girls I swam against tonight since I was little, and that always makes me push myself more than I normally would,” Duehr said. “Obviously, that makes you go so much faster. Tonight was so important for getting better seed times for the (Mississippi Valley) Conference meet and then regionals, so I was really happy with how things went.”
Kenzie Tomkins won the 100 freestyle in 57.77, Emma Oberhoffer took the 100 breaststroke in 1:13.26, and Grace Kolker posted a 329.55 to win the diving competition for Hempstead.
