IOWA CITY -- Everything was lined up for another magical night at Kinnick.
Under the lights, with the 2009 Orange Bowl team in attendance for its 10-year reunion at the Black and Gold Spirit game, and a pre-game flyover led by native Iowans, Saturday was set up to give the Hawkeyes a national stage.
Penn State was just a little too much, and Iowa’s offense didn’t have enough.
No. 17-ranked Iowa held the No. 10 Nittany Lions to 117 yards passing, but allowed 177 yards on the ground, and Penn State held off the Hawkeyes, 17-12, on Saturday night at Kinnick Stadium.
Iowa (4-2, 1-2 Big Ten) averaged just 2.3 yards per rush and even outgained Penn State, 356-294, but the Hawkeyes turned the ball over twice and struggled to muster much momentum in losing their second straight game against a ranked opponent.
“Two weeks in a row, two really good defensive football teams played against each other. We came up short,” Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said. “Penn State made it rough on us in some areas where we weren’t able to execute some critical situations, do some things a little better.
“It’s a tough game for us, but we’ll get back on our feet tomorrow. That’s going to be the biggest challenge for our football team, to get back on our feet, take a look at this, then we have to try to move on.”
The Hawkeyes’ fourth-quarter touchdown was their first against a Big Ten opponent in nearly nine quarters. Iowa hadn’t scored a touchdown in Big Ten play since the third quarter of their Sept. 7 victory over Rutgers.
Stanley tied Drew Tate for second in program history with his 61st career touchdown pass, a 33-yard strike to Brandon Smith with 2 minutes and 31 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter. Stanley’s two-point conversion pass was intercepted in the end zone, and Penn State was able to run out the clock.
“As long as we continue to put our nose to the grindstone and do what we need to do on a daily basis, this is going to pass and we will get through it,” said Stanley, who completed 25 of 43 passes for 286 yards with one touchdown and an interception. “We are going to come out the other side of the tunnel. We believe in everybody and each other and that message, and we are going to continue to work towards it.”
Penn State improved to 17-12 in the series and has won six straight against Iowa, and three in a row in Iowa City. The last three meetings between the teams have been decided by a combined 13 points.
“Really proud of our guys,” Penn State coach James Franklin said. “Went on the road, won in a tough place to play and a place that’s tough to win on the road. When you look over the fast few years, the number of people they’ve played and upset at home, night game, this place was rocking.”
Noah Cain ran for 102 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries for Penn State (6-0, 3-0). Quarterback Sean Clifford completed 12 of 24 passes for 117 yards and added 52 rushing yards on 16 carries.
Communication issues led to struggles up front for the Iowa defense despite the Nittany Lions averaging just 3.3 yards per rush.
“We have to do things better,” said defensive end A.J. Epenesa, who registered one of Iowa’s three sacks and finished with seven tackles. “We’re doing the right things. We just have to do them better. It’s something Coach Bell says all the time. On the D-line, we’re playing hard and being where we’re supposed to be. We have to get off the ball a little quicker.”
Iowa used an 11-play, 38-yard drive to take the lead on Keith Duncan’s 47-yard field goal near the end of the opening quarter. Duncan misfired from 44 yards in the second quarter, just his second miss of the season and his first on eight tries of 40 or more yards.
Penn State, which failed to score in the opening quarter for the first time this season, cobbled together a 15-play, 85-yard drive midway through the second quarter, capping it with KJ Hamler’s hurdle into the end zone on a 22-yard pass from Sean Clifford for a 7-3 lead.
The Nittany Lions were 4-for-4 on third-down conversions on the drive, including on Hamler’s touchdown.
“It’s great to get that win and in a crazy environment like Kinnick Stadium,” said Penn State tight end Pat Freiermuth, who had a touchdown overturned by review and caught two passes for 25 yards. “I remember (Iowa beating) Ohio State, Michigan ... and we’re happy that we came here and got the ‘W.’”
Iowa executed its two-minute drill at the end of the half, moving 84 yards in 10 plays and just 86 seconds, helped along by Stanley’s 36-yard completion to Ihmir Smith-Marsette on third-and-10 that gave Iowa a first down at the Penn State 4-yard line.
But, after losing a yard on first down and throwing two incompletions, the Hawkeyes settled for Duncan’s 24-yard field goal with 20 seconds left as Iowa trailed, 7-6, at the break.
Duncan has converted 13 of 15 field goal attempts this season.
Tyler Goodson, a true freshman who has carved out a key role in the Iowa offense, lost a fumble at the Hawkeyes’ 16 and Penn State appeared to take the lead three snaps later as Clifford found Freiermuth for a 16-yard touchdown. But after review, Feiermuth’s knee was down at the 1-yard line, and a couple of holding penalties negated touchdowns and forced the Nittany Lions to settle for Jake Pinegar’s 33-yard field goal for a 10-6 lead with 2:08 left in the third.
Penn State’s Jaquan Brisker intercepted Stanley midway through the fourth quarter -- Stanley’s fourth interception in two games after not throwing one in the first four games -- and Noah Cain ran for a 5-yard touchdown with 5:17 left that pushed the Nittany Lions in front, 17-6.
Stanley threw up a 50-50 ball for Smith in the closing minutes, and the 6-foot-2, 218-pound junior from Lake Cormorant, Miss., went up and over the defensive back and caught the ball as he dove into the end zone.
“I like Brandon against anybody,” Stanley said. “I’m going to give him a chance to go make a play and he did a great job. He bailed me out on that one.”
Iowa slipped to 13-7 in night games at Kinnick, including a 3-5 mark against ranked opponents under the lights.