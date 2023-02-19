DES MOINES -- JoJo Lewis could have taken the path of least resistance.
He could have cut weight. He could have added some.
He could have done what many other wrestlers have done when facing an overwhelming opponent: find an easier route to a state championship.
Recommended for you
That’s not JoJo Lewis.
And he has plenty to be proud of.
Lewis finished as the Iowa Class 3A 220-pound state runner-up on Saturday night, coming out on the short end of a 19-4 technical fall as Iowa City High’s Ben Kueter became the state’s 32nd four-time state champion, and the seventh to do it without a loss, during Saturday’s night’s championship session of the Iowa state tournament at Wells Fargo Arena.
“He’s a real tough guy, but I’m not going to let anybody run me out of a weight class,” Lewis said. “I knew it was going to be tough, but I did what I had to do. I went out there and tried to fight. Whether I got beat or not, I gave it my all out there.”
Lewis, who only started wrestling seriously as a sophomore, finished his prep career as a two-time state qualifier and two-time medalist. He placed seventh at state last year and finished this season with a 44-4 record.
But if there was anyone in the bracket who could beat Kueter, it would have been Lewis.
His only losses this season came against Kueter, who won a U20 world championship and had pinned his three previous state opponents in a combined 2 minutes and 19 seconds -- including his first two in 14 and 12 seconds, respectively.
Of Kueter’s 39 wins this season, 34 have come via pin. Lewis accounted for three of the non-falls.
He was also the only wrestler this season to force Kueter, who has committed to play football and wrestle for the University of Iowa, into the third period. And he did it twice -- including in the state finals, Kueter's longest match of the season at 4:59.
“He’s my boy, but he’s competition, right? We can be friends before the match and after the match, but on the mat we can’t be friends,” said Kueter, who had given Lewis a slap on the back in the tunnel after his second-round match on Wednesday and exchanged multiple hugs with Lewis after the title match and then again prior to the award ceremony. “Props to him though. He could have went heavyweight or he could have went (195), so staying at 220 knowing what was ahead, just props to him. I wrestled him four times this year and he didn’t forfeit once. He never backed down. So once again, props to him.”
Hempstead coach Chuck Haas has never shied away from showing his emotions when talking about his senior wrestlers.
His voice wavered a bit as he began talking about Lewis.
“I don’t think I’ve ever been more proud of him,” he said. “He went out there and battled. There was no quit in him from the start to the end. Kueter is about as finely polished, as good of an athlete you’ll find in the country. In the world, really, with all the accolades he has. I couldn’t ask for more from (JoJo). I love him and he’s going to do well down the road.”
It’s certainly been quite the ride so far. Perhaps even an unlikely rise.
Lewis said he got kicked off the team as a freshman. He was watching the state finals that season and felt inspired.
“It was the Drake Ayala (of Fort Dodge) match, I believe,” he said. “I was like, hey, one day I’m going to be wrestling on that mat in the state finals.
“Sophomore year, I actually came to wrestle and dedicated myself.”
Lewis went 17-6 that sophomore season in 2021, but finished third at the district tournament. Motivated even more, he went 33-8 last year, ending the season on a win in the seventh-place match.
“I was like man, I can do so much more. With the strides I’m making in the room all the time, I made it my goal this year,” he said. “I made it my goal to win it this year. I fell short of my goal, but I got as close as I could. I made it to the finals. Just like my coach said, this is just the beginning.”
Lewis’ goal is to wrestle at the NCAA Division I level. He’s prepared to go the juco route. He just wants a chance to continue to get better and see just how high his ceiling is.
If you listen to his coach, it is incredibly high.
"He’s just gotten better ever since (that sophomore season),” Haas said. “Every time you go to the mat, physically he’s getting better and better. I’m thinking he’s going to go to college and do some more wrestling. He should be, because he’s got his best wrestling in front of him yet. He could do some pretty special things in college.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.