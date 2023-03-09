A former Dubuque Wahlert basketball coach will be inducted into the Iowa High School Athletic Association Hall of Fame on Friday night.
Craig Wurdinger will join Boyden-Hull’s Bill Francis, Sioux City’s Tim Hatchett, Remsen St. Mary’s Jared Homan, and Matt Woodley of Davenport Assumption and West Des Moines Valley in this year’s coaches class. Sioux City’s Jenni Malsam will be inducted in the officials category.
The new Hall of Famers will be introduced at halftime of the Class 3A state championship game on Friday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Tipoff is set for 5 p.m.
An all-state player under Hall of Fame coach Bud Bergman at Waverly-Shell Rock, Wurdinger entered coaching right out of college in 1988 and arrived at Wahlert in 1994. He coached five Golden Eagles teams to the state tournament, going 170-60 and winning three Mississippi Valley Conference titles in 10 seasons.
Wurdinger then took over Davenport Central and guided the Blue Devils to the Class 4A final in 2008. His run at both eastern Iowa powers included 15 all-state players and earned him state coach of the year honors in 2008. He retired in 2021 with a 411-247 career record.
Wurdinger and his wife, Judy, have five children — Rebecca, Rachel, Haley, Melanie, Sam —and four grandchildren.
IHSSN TO BROADCAST STATE BASKETBALL
The Iowa High School Sports Network is broadcasting all 28 games from the IHSAA state basketball tournament this week in Des Moines. The tournament began Monday and ends with the four championship games beginning at 1 p.m. Friday.
All games can be streamed free at IHSSN.com and the Watch IHSSN App. In addition, the quarterfinals and semifinals will air on the IHSSN Cable Network and the finals on the IHSSN Broadcast Network. Mediacom Ch. 22 is providing local television coverage.
FISHER TAKES 7TH AT STATE GYMNASTICS
Madilyn Fisher, a junior on the Prairie du Chien/Fennimore gymnastics team, scored 35.850 points to finish seventh in the all-around competition at the Wisconsin Division 2 state meet Saturday in Wisconsin Rapids. She also tied for fourth with a 9.367 in the vault, tied for ninth with a 9.133 in the floor and took 10th with a 8.783 on the balance beam.
Brooke VonGlahn, a senior with the Platteville co-op, placed 22nd in the all-around with a 33.750. She also took 15th in the floor with a 9.00.
