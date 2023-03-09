A former Dubuque Wahlert basketball coach will be inducted into the Iowa High School Athletic Association Hall of Fame on Friday night.

Craig Wurdinger will join Boyden-Hull’s Bill Francis, Sioux City’s Tim Hatchett, Remsen St. Mary’s Jared Homan, and Matt Woodley of Davenport Assumption and West Des Moines Valley in this year’s coaches class. Sioux City’s Jenni Malsam will be inducted in the officials category.

Recommended for you

Email More than the Score items to jim.leitner@thmedia.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.