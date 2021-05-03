ASBURY, Iowa — Western Dubuque didn’t officially win the Mississippi Valley Conference Super Meet on Monday, as due to weather players were called off the course and only had their nine-hole scores officially counted.
But of all 16 teams that competed at The Meadows Golf Club in what became an impromptu divisional — the super meet is always the first round of divisionals, but this time no super meet champs were crowned since some played the front nine, others the back — no one shot a lower score than the Bobcats.
“This was a good challenge for us because this is a longer course for the women to play,” Western Dubuque coach Amy Haldeman said. “Any time you’re under 100 for women, that’s pretty good. And we were all in the 40s (for nine holes).”
The Bobcats are racking up wins and building confidence, as freshman McKenna Stackis continued her strong play with a 41, Ella Kluesner shot a 42, Hannah Fangmann swung to a 43 and Gabi Fagerlind added a 49 as WD shot a 175 and edged Cedar Rapids Washington’s 177 for the lead in the Mississippi Division and for best score of the round.
“We have a lot of strong players this year who have a lot of experience out on the course,” said Fangmann, a senior who has qualified for the state meet as an individual twice. “Most of us are members at Thunder Hills and we’ve all played with each other many times. It’s great to all play with them at Western Dubuque. We have a lot of fun.”
Dubuque Hempstead tied with Iowa City West for first place in the Valley Division with a 181, and Dubuque Senior is starting to find itself with a 197 to sit in third. Dubuque Wahlert finished fifth in the Mississippi Division at 184 with two more rounds to play.
For the Bobcats, consistency is key for a deep and talented lineup. Their two players that didn’t count toward the team score weren’t far behind, as Ella Kluesner’s twin sister, Hanna, along with Addy Jones, each were right with the group by shooting 50s.
“It seems like my sister and I switch off between who does really well, it’s kind of funny,” Ella Kluesner said with a laugh. “But McKenna, Hannah and Gabi, really everyone is playing really well as a team and we’re having fun.”
With rain in the forecast on Monday and doppler radar set up on a computer screen inside The Meadows’ clubhouse, the players just tried to focus while understanding the realization that their rounds may be getting cut short.
“I didn’t know if we were going to play nine or 18,” Ella Kluesner said. “So if I had a bad hole, I didn’t know if I’d have more holes to try and make up for it. But when it’s over, you know you can do better and you know you can do worse. It’s a good feeling. It gives you something to work on.”
As the spring progresses, the Bobcats’ depth is beginning to shine with each meet. If this lineup keeps improving, the ultimate goal of reaching state as a unit is more than attainable — it’s becoming likely.
“When one of them is having a rough round, another player steps up,” Haldeman said. “We’ve got McKenna, who has just been solid from the beginning. Hannah is always there near the top. Hanna and Ella are always back-and-forth competing, with Gabi right there. Addy’s getting better.
“Staying confident is something we’re trying to keep in their heads. The confidence is going to just keep building and building. Just like today, after a hole you’d just have to say to them, ‘Hey, it’s one hole. Refocus because you don’t know how close it is.’ And we won by only 2 strokes. Confidence is a big thing and them all believing in each other, because two years ago they would never have thought they could play at this level.”
Wahlert is fifth in the Mississippi, but only nine strokes back of the Bobcats. Katelyn Vaassen and Anna Kalb each shot 41s, while Ava Kalb fired a 50 and Bree Buxton had a 52.
“Tough conditions. The rain was forecasted, so all day long it was kind of just lingering in the back of our minds,” Wahlert coach Dan Mulligan said. “You knew it was coming. The girls did a nice job playing with our nine-hole scores. A couple of the girls had pretty hot back nines started, so they were hoping to keep it going. But we understand safety first and it’s not very fun getting soaked while you’re trying to play.”
Hempstead rests in a tie with Iowa City West atop the Valley standings with the help of their senior leaders. Morgan Hawkins shot a 43 and Annika Neumann added a 44, while Ava Neumann fired a 45 and Emma Daughetee added a 49.
“Our girls have been working hard and it’s starting to come together,” Mustangs coach Karla Weber said. “We had a solid four players all in the 40s. We’re ready to put it together at the next two divisionals and see how we end up.
“Those two seniors have had experience on state teams, both as freshmen and sophomores. Their experience and leadership is really helping out the kids to get everyone going. They’re consistent and stepping up.”
Senior had one of its best rounds of the season and is in the hunt in the Valley. Kylie Felderman led the Rams with a 47, followed by Olivia Duschen (49), Mya Beau (50) and Sadie Richter (51).
“We’ve gotten better here the last couple weeks,” Rams coach Tim Felderman said. “Until our last home meet we hadn’t had anyone break 50, and now some of the girls have finally broken 50 the last couple meets. They’re getting better and improving with each meet and hopefully we can continue to do that throughout the season.”
The second round of divisionals will be held Monday, with WD and Wahlert in town at Bunker Hill Golf Course while Hempstead and Senior travel to Twin Pines Golf Course in Cedar Rapids.