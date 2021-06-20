It’s hard to imagine that after roughly 150 wins, a hall of fame career and legendary status on the local stock car circuit, that one of Jerry Miles’ most treasured memories was a race he didn’t win.
The date was Sunday, August 17, 2014 at the Dubuque County Speedway.
By this time, Jerry Miles had well-established his name in the racing community as one of the best in the business and was a top contender, if not the favorite, in every race he entered. On this night though, there was a young up-and-comer at the start line — one that he knew very well — and one that was gunning for him especially.
“He and I raced against each other in the same class all season and he always whipped my ass,” Miles’ son, Jared, said. He was in his second season racing on the local circuit that year. “It was finally a good night for me. I started on the pole and I led all 15 laps and (dad) ended up finishing second. Just the fact of me beating him was awesome.”
It was the very first time Jared had defeated his hero, his mentor, his father, Jerry.
“I remember taking the checkered flag and the emotions started coming out,” Jared said. “Dad came over and gave me a big hug, everything about that moment was just awesome.”
“It was pretty cool, he was tearing up, I was tearing up,” Jerry Miles said. “I’d won a lot of races, but that may have just been the most emotional one I was involved in. I didn’t want him to beat me, but it happens.”
A week later, the roles reversed with Jerry taking the checkered flag and Jared finishing second. This trend continued all season as Jerry finished first in season points and Jared second in both Dubuque and Farley.
“To my knowledge, we are the first father-son team to finish first and second in championship points at both tracks,” Jerry said.
That 2014 season symbolizes a lifetime love of stock car racing and how it molded a bond for the Miles family.
Much like his sons grew up idolizing him on the race track, Jerry had mentors as well before he started racing competitively in 1986.
“I grew up with racing,” Jerry said. “My uncle Bill raced, my stepdad Dick Vosberg, my dad Clarence raced a couple races, and I grew up with Denny Ansel. Denny used to sign me in when I was underage to go racing with him. I’ve been in it forever.”
So now, it’s no surprise that Jerry has three sons — Jared, 24; Kodey; 17; and Jordan, 15 — following in their dad’s footsteps and competing in the tri-state racing scene.
“Every race we’d go to, even when they were younger, they were there,” Jerry said. “I have a picture from an old race where they are staring through the fence watching me race from the outside, and now they are on the inside.”
A LEGENDARY CAREER
Now racing in his 36th year, Jerry Miles has made his mark at nearly every local speedway in Iowa and Wisconsin. He won his first track championship in 2001 at the Grant County Speedway in Lancaster, Wis., has multiple track championships at the Dubuque and Farley Speedways and has amassed nearly 150 career victories.
Miles recalls a race early in his career when like his son, Jared, he too outran his idol.
“When I first bought my A-Mod in 1996, we went to Lancaster and I beat Denny Ansel, who was one of my mentors,” Jerry said. “I’ll always remember that one.”
While he earned a feature win in his very first season and defeated his idol 10 years later, Jerry says it wasn’t until 2001 when he really found his groove.
“That year I drove for a guy named Bill Kohn out of Platteville and we just clicked,” he said. “I had 17 feature wins that year with him and ever since then we just started winning.”
He racked up another 17 feature wins in 2010.
“Once you break the ice, it becomes a lot easier to win,” Jerry said. “I’m just waiting on the boys to get one now.”
FINALLY winning THE BIG ONE
Through all of his trips to victory lane, there was one title that eluded Miles, and it was the one he wanted the most. The Yankee Dirt Track Classic, held annually in Farley, Iowa, is arguably the biggest race around. It attracts drivers from all over the tri-states and typically pays out the biggest purse.
After nearly 20 years of competing in the Yankee, Miles finally won the big one in 2016 in his stock car.
Jared Miles said the emotions of that night were comparable to when he defeated his father two years earlier.
“Watching him win the Yankee for the first time after so many times trying was just insane,” Jared Miles said. “I was crying, he was crying, everybody was crying. It was just awesome.”
Jared compared his dad winning the Yankee to another racing legend winning a race that had long-eluded him.
“It was like Dale Earnhardt winning the Daytona 500 finally. That was literally what it was like,” he said.
Now that Miles had a taste of victory on the area’s biggest stage, he wanted more and didn’t wait long to claim his second Yankee title.
“We drove all the way up to North Dakota and traded in my stock car turn key for a sport mod,” Jerry said. “Then in 2017, I came back and won the Yankee again in my sport mod.”
Jared said it was surreal to see his dad win the Yankee in back-to-back seasons.
“After all those years, to see him win two in a row was pretty wild,” he said.
now in the driver’s seat
With Jerry being a household name in the racing community and Jared clearly on his way to a promising career, it was time for the two young bucks to take their shot.
Kodey and Jordan started racing a hobby stock car on local tracks just last season; Kodey in Dubuque on Sundays and Jordan in Maquoketa on Saturday nights. And now in their second seasons competing, Kodey and Jordan have their own cars and each are racing Saturday and Sunday.
“We have been going to the races since I was two years old,” Jordan said. “They would do the parade lap before the features and we would run down there and wave to dad as he was going by. We were always the first ones there and the last ones to leave.”
Kodey recalls letting his emotions get the best of him while watching his father.
“Anytime dad got bumped into, we would freak out,” he said.
Kodey said while he relishes the opportunity to compete with and against his younger brother, there’s always one thought at the top of his mind.
“We get a little scared racing against each other because we know dad isn’t going to want to have to fix two cars,” he said with a laugh.
Kodey also mentioned his focus isn’t usually on beating Jordan, but rather keeping a keen eye on how the other racers treat him.
“I feel like I defend him more since he is the little brother,” Kodey said. “If people are beating on him a little bit more, I’ll start getting involved because he should not be taking that.”
Jordan echoed Kodey’s remarks about their dad stressing the importance of respecting the car they drive.
“You learn to take care of your stuff more,” he said. There are guys out there that tear their cars up. When I’m out on the track, I’m doing all I can to just not tear my stuff up because I know how much work it takes to fix it.”
While the brothers like to downplay their rivalry, they seem to be headed towards a bright future. Kodey currently sits sixth and Jordan ninth in regional rookie points among 200 plus drivers.
“We have our nights,” Jordan said. “There’s nights Kodey will beat me and there’s nights that I’ll beat Kodey.”
RECOGNITION OF GREATNESS
Last year on November 13, a lifetime of success and dedication to the sport of stock car racing was recognized with Jerry Miles’ induction into the Dubuque County Speedway Hall of Fame.
“When it happened, everyone was just so excited,” Jordan said. “He’s been racing since he’s been 18 years old chasing his dream. It was awesome, there were a ton of people there to see it. It was great.”
Much like six years prior when he beat his father for the first time, and also when he witnessed his dad win the Yankee, Jared’s emotions got the best of him.
“I tell ya what,” Jared said. “Watching your hero get inducted into the hall of fame was just awesome. I was crying. It was awesome seeing his 30-plus years of hard work and accomplishments finally get completely recognized. Watching him walk across that stage and get that plaque and give a speech, it was one of the best days of my life.”
FAMILY BONDING
With four cars competing weekly at local tracks, it’s no surprise that family bonding time for the Miles family is spent in the shop located at Jerry and his wife Kristen’s home.
Jerry refers to the racing season as “another full-time job,” so hardly a day goes by when he and his boys aren’t in the shop tweaking, repairing and preparing the cars.
“There’s nights all of us are out in the garage working on cars,” Jerry said. “We are all constantly together, which is cool.”
Jerry remembers a recent night in the shop with his boys helping them prepare.
“This year, I took one night off at Dubuque and it kind of hurt me because I’ve only missed one point race in the last 36 years in Dubuque, but I took the night off to help the boys get their stuff going,” he said. “It wasn’t easy for me to do, but I had a blast helping my boys.”
The Miles’ boys said that shop time is mostly a time of bonding, but like any tight-knit family, tempers do flare.
“There’s a lot of heated moments,” Jordan said. “Kodey gets mad and once he gets mad, then Dad gets mad and it all flares up from there. It happens quite often, but we get over it and are back in the shop the next day.”
“That’s a part of racing,” Jared said. “Dad’s pretty hard on us, but he does it because he needs to be. He’s pretty hard on us and sometimes we like to give it back to him.”
Added Kodey: “Yeah, we are all like our dad.”
Jerry, Jared, Kodey and Jordan tend to butt heads, but there are three other members of the Miles family to help keep the peace. Kyle, 31, is Jerry’s oldest son, and while he doesn’t race competitively, he, too, helps in the shop.
“Even though he doesn’t drive the racecars, he has a souped-up Honda Civic and dirt bikes that he wrenches on in his spare time,” Jerry said.
Karter, 11, is the youngest son and likely next in line to carry on the Miles racing legacy.
“Karter is the last one,” Jordan said. “You have to be 14 to get an IMCA license, so he will get his chance.”
It goes without saying that behind all of the racing testosterone, there has to be a matriarch of the family to keep the boys in check.
“I couldn’t do this without my wife Kristen,” Jerry mentioned.
FUTURE PLANS
After 36 years and three sons now on the race track, one might assume the time is sooner rather than later for Jerry to run his final race. But he says that time isn’t in the plans just yet.
“I’d like to keep doing it as long as I can do it,” he said. “There will come a time when I need to give it up and then we will just race with the boys, but it’s not in my future just yet.”
Jared doesn’t believe for one second that his father will ever give up his spot at the start line.
“Oh no,” Jared said. “Hell, I think he will die before he ever gets out of a race car.”