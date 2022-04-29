EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Annika Husemann stared in to get the sign from catcher Milli Huntington and flashed a huge smile with an equally big nod.
It was there even after surrendering a three-run home run in a four-run first inning. And it was definitely there as she recorded the final three outs of a huge home victory.
“I just smile a lot,” Husemann said. “I just love the sport, love being out there pitching with my girls.”
Husemann drove in two runs at the plate to help her cause, Anna Berryman reached base four times and scored each time, and Callie Kaiser drove in the go-ahead run in the fourth inning as East Dubuque rallied out of an early deficit and held off Stockton/Warren, 10-7, on Thursday at East Dubuque High School.
“The pitcher is the leader out there. If she does well, the team does well and they see those smiles and they’re like, ‘Hey, everything is OK,’” East Dubuque co-coach Joe Edler said. “She’s just going to smile. When things are bad, (she’s) going to smile. Seeing that big grin when things were going bad for us was great for our team to see.”
The Warriors — who had lost to the same team, 18-3, just two days earlier — improved to 8-2 overall and 6-1 in the Northwest Upstate Illini Conference West Division, seizing control of the title race with just two league games remaining.
East Dubuque, which shared the conference championship with Stockton/Warren last season, can clinch the outright title with a pair of wins next week against West Carroll.
“We had a lot of motivation coming into this game,” said Berryman, who doubled twice and drove in a run. “Thinking of the game back on Tuesday, we knew that we had to come and play today and leave everything out on the field. That was just our mindset, and just really making sure that we were making our plays sharp and hitting the ball. We were just very motivated today. Very, very motivated.”
Stockton/Warren (5-7, 2-2 NUIC) had a 3-0 lead just nine pitches into the game after catcher Elaina Martin launched a no-doubt three-run home run through the teeth of a wind gusting in from left field.
Claire Riedl nearly made it 4-0, but her fly ball to left got held up in the wind and was caught a step or two in from the fence by East Dubuque left fielder Erica Dolan. Liv Thruman eventually did tack on the fourth run with a run-scoring single later in the inning.
The Warriors answered immediately with a pair of runs in the bottom half. Katie Welp singled and scored on Berryman’s double to right center, and Husemann brought Berryman home a few batters later on a two-out single to left.
Riedl gave the WarHawks a 5-2 lead with a run-scoring single in the second.
Berryman reached on an error leading off the bottom of the third, stole second and scored on Husemann’s single to left, but Stockton/Warren tacked on another run as Riedl and Addy Bohnsack connected for back-to-back doubles in the fourth.
The Warriors turned it around from there, and they did so with two outs.
Isabel Stewart reached on a throwing error after the first two hitters were retired, stole second and scored on Mia Wilwert’s base hit. Welp followed with a triple that hit halfway up the fence in straightaway right to get the Warriors within a run.
Berryman was hit by a pitch to put runners at the corners before stealing second. The return throw from catcher Martin was mishandled by pitcher Lauren Kehl, and Welp scampered home with the tying run.
Kaiser poked a seeing-eye single past the glove of diving second baseman Reese Raisbeck and Berryman raced home to give the Warriors their first lead.
“I think they enjoy these close games,” Edler said. “It kind of gives us a heart attack, but they like keeping it close and do really well with the pressure.”
Two more runs scored as Welp reached on an error in the fifth and Kaiser drove Berryman home with another insurance run in the sixth.
Stockton/Warren brought the tying run to the plate with two outs in the top of the seventh, but Husemann induced a groundout to Berryman at shortstop to end the game.
“I kind of felt whoever was going to get the last at-bat tonight was going to get a heck of a chance to win this thing,” WarHawks coach Mike Renz said. “We played well, just a couple things kind of snowballed on us there defensively. We match up with East Dubuque, two really competitive teams, and it was just a really good ball game. They came through when they had to.”