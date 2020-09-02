Samantha Fish won a pair of individual events and helped Dubuque Hempstead to runner-up finishes in a pair of relays on Tuesday night as Dubuque Hempstead lost a Mississippi Valley Conference swimming dual against Cedar Falls, 132-53, at the Dubuque Community School District Aquatic Center.
Fish won the 50 freestyle in 26.01 seconds. She also claimed the backstroke, touching the wall in 1:01.95.
The Mustangs’ 200 relay of Fish, Kate Duehr, Emily Rober and Nora Davis finished second in 2:01.58. The 400 free relay consisting of Fish, Kenzie Tomkins, Callie Dolphin and Davis was second in 4:09.74.
Hempstead also registered a second-place finish in the 200 free relay, which includes Jaycie Pollak, Dolphin, Duehr and Rober.
PREP GOLF
East Dubuque 177, West Carroll 217 — At East Dubuque, Ill.: Sam Stewart shot 38 to earn medalist honors and lead the Warriors over West Carroll.
Warren 3rd — At Freeport, Ill.: Braden Bohnsack shot a 59 to lead Warren, but the Warriors (272) finished behind Freeport Aquin (198) and Lena-Winslow/Pearl City (232) at Park Hills Golf Course on Monday.
AUTO RACING
Kay claims Late Model win — At Dubuque Fairgrounds Speedway: Justin Kay was first across the line to win the IMCA Late Model feature at Sunday’s season championships. Eric Pollard was second.
Josh Star won the 4-cylinder feature, over John Campbell.
Logan Duffy won the Late Model season points title over Pollard, 446-440. Matt Gansen (442 points, Modifieds), Gage Neal (458, Sportmods), Dakota Simonsen (465, Hobby Stocks) and Jacob Welter (411, 4-cylinder) also claimed titles.