Zack Butcher figured there must have been some sort of mistake when he picked up his gear for the start of his track & field career at the University of Northern Iowa.
Primarily a jumper and sprinter during his career at Western Dubuque High School, Butcher immediately tried to return the shot put shoes assigned to him prior to the 2019-20 season.
“These are definitely not mine,” Butcher politely told the equipment manager behind the counter. “I’m not a shot putter.”
“Well, the coaches have you down for the decathlon,” came the reply.
“‘Oh, really?’” Butcher responded.
“That was literally the first time I knew they had me in mind for the decathlon. But i thought it was kind of cool, and from that point on, I really embraced the role. I have the opportunity to do pretty much everything you can do in track — from throwing to hurdles to sprints and jumps. I didn’t chose the discipline of the decathlon, but the decathlon kind of chose me. And, now, I wouldn’t have it any other way.”
The decathlon makes sense for Butcher. After all, the Epworth, Iowa, native helped Western Dubuque win state championships in football and bowling and went to state in track & field and baseball.
This weekend, Butcher won four individual events en route to claiming the decathlon title at the Missouri Valley Conference outdoor track & field championships in Carbondale, Ill. He finished with 6,490 points to lead a 1-2-3-4 finish by Northern Iowa decathletes, all of whom are freshmen, eligibility-wise.
Carter Morton took second with 6,440 points, followed by Thai Thompson (6,369) and Matt Davis (6,310). Davis is a freshman from Scales Mound, Ill., who competed for the Benton/Scales Mound/Shullsburg tri-op track program.
UNI won its third consecutive MVC men’s team title and 10th overall with 167.5 points.
Butcher won the discus with a throw of 38.07 meters, the javelin with a throw of 49.32, the 400 meters in 49.06 and the 110 hurdles in 15.59. He took second in the 100 meters in 11.04 and finished third in both the long jump (6.80 meters) and shot put (11.54 meters).
In the other events, Butcher placed fifth with a 5:33.33 in the 1,500, seventh with a leap of 1.78 meters in the high jump and ninth in the pole vault with an effort of 3.4 meters.
“It’s not really a matter of being the best at any one event,” said Butcher, a sophomore academically. “It’s more a matter of being pretty good at a bunch of different events. That’s the guy who’s going to win the decathlon.
“To win four of them is pretty crazy. But I definitely consider it an honor to win a conference championship in the decathlon, especially as a freshman.”
The conference decathlon champion does not receive an automatic bid to the NCAA Division I regionals, and Butcher expects the cutoff line to be in the 7,000-point range.
“I’ve only been doing the decathlon for a short period of time, and there’s so much more for me to learn,” Butcher said. “We don’t even have the pole vault or javelin in Iowa high school track, so they were both completely foreign to me. The pole vault and discus are actually really technical events. But, I know if I keep working on it, regionals could definitely be in my future down the road.”
Under the direction of multi-event coach Jeff Coover and head coach Dave Paulsen, Northern Iowa’s decathletes are always the first arrive at practice and the last to leave. A typical decathlon practice runs from 2 p.m. through 6 p.m. and includes at least a little work on every event.
“I really like the variety of events,” Butcher said. “I actually think it’s easier on my body. If you’re doing sprints or jumps all day, every day, it can get a little old. But, with the decathlon, you’re always doing something a little different. It’s a lot of fun.”
Northern Iowa finished fifth in the women’s team race. Libby Wedewer, a freshman from Dubuque Wahlert, ran on the runner-up 4x100 relay team that posted a time of 45.31, shattering a UNI school record that had stood for 27 years.