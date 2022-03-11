For the first time since 2019, the NCAA Division III wrestling championships will hit the mats today.
The 2020 tournament’s coaches meeting had just finished up when the NCAA announced the tournament had been canceled at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. The championships were canceled again last year, although the National Wrestling Coaches Association stepped in to host a national tournament.
Now, the tournament is back in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, with the Alliant Energy PowerHouse playing host when action kicks off this morning.
Here is a capsule look at the tournament, with individual seeds listed:
Schedule
Friday — Session I: Preliminary rounds one and two, consolation first round: 11 a.m.; Session II: Quarterfinals, consolation second and third rounds, 6 p.m.
Saturday — Session III: Semifinals, consolation quarterfinals, consolation semifinals, third-, fifth- and seventh-place matches, 10 a.m.; Session IV: Finals, 7 p.m.
Area pairings
125 — First round: Isaac Wiegel (UW-Platteville) vs. No. 2 Samuel Braswell (Averett).
133 — Pigtail: Zach Thompson (UW-Platteville) vs. Luis Hernandez (Ithaca); First round: No. 3 Joe Pins (Wartburg, Dubuque Hempstead) vs. Jayden Cardenas (State University of New York-Cortland), Thompson/Hernandez winner vs. No. 2 Dalton Rohrbaugh (York).
157 — Pigtail: Zarik Anderson (Dubuque) vs. Nick Barnhart (Messiah); First round: No. 8 Zeke Smith (Loras) vs. Stanley Bleich (Baldwin Wallace), Anderson/Barnhart winner vs. No. 6 Nolan Hertel (UW-La Crosse).
165 — Pigtail: No. 1 Bradan Birt (Millikin, Western Dubuque) vs. Alex Turley (Averett); First round: Birt/Turley winner vs. Dalton Leightner (Baldwin Wallace, Gabe Fiser (Loras) vs. No. 5 Matt Lackman (Alvernia).
174 — First round: No. 6 Jacob Krakow (Loras) vs. Marco Gaita (Wesleyan).
184 — First round: No. 1 Shane Liegel (Loras) vs. Nick Rogge (Augsburg, Prairie du Chien).
197 — First round: No. 8 Tyler Hannah (UW-Platteville) vs. Travis Arata (Roger Williams) or Dylan Wellbaum (Adrian).
Notes
Wiegel is a 2017 WIAA Division 2 120-pound state champion from Belmont/Platteville. ... Pins won the 2019 Iowa Class 3A 132-pound state title for Hempstead and placed third at last year’s NWCA national tournament. ... Birt, the 2017 Iowa Class 3A 132-pound state champion, is a four-time All-American and won the 165 title at last year’s NWCA tournament. ... Liegel was a three-time Wisconsin state champion as a prep at River Valley and won the national title last year. ... Loras’ Smith and Fiser are making their first NCAA appearances. Krakow is a three-time All-American. ... UW-Platteville’s Thompson was an All-American for Loras last year. Hannah won the 2020 WIAA Division 2 195 title for Prairie du Chien.