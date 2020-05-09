Here is a capsule look at area boys track and field teams in the Southwest Wisconsin Conference:
LANCASTER
Coach — Kyle Stiklestad
Key returners — Aaron Murphy (sr.), Isaac Oyen (jr.), Hayden Wagner (jr.), Preston Noethe (jr.), Weston Pink (sr.)
Outlook — Five different state qualifiers were set to return for the Flying Arrows, with several of them carrying medals to their names. Pink placed fourth in the Division 3 triple jump, while Murphy, Wagner and Oyen formed three-quarters of Lancaster’s fifth-place 4x400 team from a season ago. That relay squad should pose a threat with all three returning from last season, along with Noethe (a state high jump qualifier).
PLATTEVILLE
Coach — Rob Serres
Key returners — Austin Jentz (sr.), Miles Steckling (sr.), Max Allion (sr.), Mic Frommelt (sr.), Sam Kronick (sr.), Luke Sigwarth (sr.), Nick Kroll (sr.), John Wells (jr.), Jonny Rule (jr.), Ethan Omobersteg (jr.), Caleb Wright (jr.), Devin Digman (soph.), Eli Cline (soph.)
Outlook — Jentz was looking to repeat as the Division 2 state discus champion before the shut down, as well as improve upon a sixth-place overall finish in shot put. He was a sectional title-winner in disc and won the conference in both events. He’ll be competing at Drake University next season, one of several talented Hillmen exiting the program with a number of sectional and conference titles to their names.
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN
Coach — Mike Liddell
Key returners — Ramon Gonzalez (sr.), Thomas O’Brien (soph.), Spencer DeHart (soph.), Max Anthony (soph.), Lee Steiger (soph.), Ryan Drinkwine (jr.), Jonah Hornseth (sr.), Logan Nettesheim (jr.), Ryan Wall (soph.), Jackson DeBruin (jr.), Jayden Johnson (jr.)
Outlook — The Blackhawks had a number of athletes who made some impressive showings at the regional and sectional meets a season ago. Unfortunately, some of them won’t get to put that on the track this season — Gonzalez was among one of the team’s most promising sprinters — but there’s plenty of young, talented athletes in the Prairie du Chien program to carry the team forward.