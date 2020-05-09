News in your town

Source: MLB to cut amateur draft from 40 rounds to 5

Kicking off: Texans at Chiefs to open season Sept. 10

Pandemic providing different 1st seasons for new coaches

Favre denies auditor's claim he was paid for no-show work

Sports briefs: Taiwan allowing baseball fans in stadiums, but with distance

TH Athlete of the Week: White vaulting to success at River Ridge

Prep volleyball: Coach Miron steps down from Senior

Boys prep track & field: Six Rivers athletes looked to make strides

Prep volleyball: Coach Chris Miron steps down from Senior

Cardinals exploring plans to hold second spring training at Busch Stadium

Sports briefs: Ravens’ Thomas threatened by wife with gun

Sports in brief: NCAA waives minimum D-I scholarship spending

How does the Big Ten play football without open campuses?

Big 12 schools intend to open in fall, giving football hope

Favre repaying $1.1 million for no-show speeches, auditor says

USHL: Fighting Saints hope to invite new players to town in July

Sports briefs: Auditor: Favre received $1.1M for no-show speeches

In shortened season, stars still had chance to shine in 1981

ESPN following ‘The Last Dance’ with Sosa, McGwire documentary

Play ball: Korean baseball league begins in empty stadiums

Boys prep golf: Area golfers were eager to improve this spring

Fighting Saints reload in USHL Draft

Saints take 18 players in USHL draft

NAIA to launch women's flag football

MLB: Trout, Cole top 65 to earn $100,000 per game

NFL: Shula, winningest coach in pro football history, dies at 90

Sports briefs: Bears sign veteran WR Ginn Jr. to 1-year contract

Fighting Saints take glimpse into future on opening day of USHL Draft

Girls prep golf: Young groups were aiming at improvement

USHL: Fighting Saints drafting for long-term future today

Shula, winningest coach in pro football history, dies at 90

Bears sign veteran receiver Ginn Jr.

William Byron scores 3rd iRacing victory of NASCAR's series

Sports briefs: Former Athletics pitcher Keough dies at 64

Former NHL enforcer Laraque fighting coronavirus

The menu: College athletes get cooking classes, grocery tips

'The Wax Pack' chronicles baseball card-fueled road trip

College notebook: NWCA honors former WD star with academic accolades

Holy Ghost fields undergo remarkable restoration

USHL draft: Next 2 days key to Fighting Saints future

Checkered flag nears for pro drivers in virtual racing boom

'Field of Dreams': Fathers & sons, phantoms and phenoms

Sports briefs: Source: MLB owners to discuss draft length next week

TH Sports Coming Events