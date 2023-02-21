Dubuque Wahlert knew the most crucial point of Monday’s Class 3A Substate 5 quarterfinal would be the opening minutes.
That was the main focus and it paid off big time.
“We knew we had to come out with a ton of energy because we knew Maquoketa would,” Wahlert coach Tom English said. “That’s the way they play; they feed off of their energy. Really good start for our guys to come out the way we did.”
Recommended for you
The Golden Eagles surged to a 10-point lead just 3 minutes into the game and never looked back, holding a dangerous Maquoketa team in check en route to a rather comfortable 72-56 win at Wahlert Gymnasium.
Seamus Crahan led all scorers with a game-high 25 points, 12 of them coming in the first 8 minutes.
“Our coaches gave us a lot of confidence coming into this game,”Crahan said. “They told us that they are a good shooting team, but don’t have the size to play with us. I knew if we got into the lane, we could shoot right over them.”
Duke Faley added 16, and Jack Walsh 13 for Wahlert (12-10), which will play at Davenport Assumption on Thursday in the semifinals.
Assumption defeated Wahlert, 56-49, to open the season.
Tye Hardin had 16 points for Maquoketa (13-9), which ended its season on a six-game losing streak. Carter Meyer and Ty Hinz contributed 13 apiece.
Crahan netted six points in 3 minutes as Wahlert jumped to a 12-2 lead, and held 10-point advantages three different times in the first quarter. His short jumper at 4:27 of the second gave the Golden Eagles their biggest first half advantage, 35-18.
“We know we’ve got to play like its zero to zero all the time, but it’s nice when we can get that extra cushion early,” Crahan said.
The extended early lead was especially crucial against a Maquoketa team that averaged nearly 10 3-pointers per game and can put up points in a hurry.
“That’s their main game,” Crahan said. “They can break a lead quickly with the way they can shoot, so it was huge to keep the lead that we had.”
The Cardinals still hit seven 3-pointers on the night, but Wahlert one-upped them with eight, and was timely, using the long ball on several occasions to quickly thwart Maquoketa’s comeback attempts.
“It was big that we were matching them and preserving that lead that we built up,” Crahan said.
Just as effective as its efficient shooting was Wahlert’s defense, which held Maquoketa, Class 3A’s third highest-scoring team at 73.3 points per game, well below its season average.
“Some nights the shots aren’t falling, and we’ve had enough of those nights,” English said. “That’s why we know we’ve got to hang our hat on our defense — especially this time of the year.”
Maquoketa clawed within 51-41 midway through the third, but an effective timeout, followed by two daggers from beyond the arc, stymied the Cardinals’ last real threat.
“We’ve had multiple games this year where we’d have a 10-point lead and (the opponent) would make a comeback,” English said. “We wanted to make sure that didn’t happen tonight.”
Nolan Berendes and Patrick Fitzgerald knocked down back-to-back 3s after the timeout as Wahlert built its lead to 20 before the end of the third.
Having won seven of nine going into Thursday’s semifinal contest, Crahan feels his team is peaking at just the right time.
“We’re picking it up at the right time,” he said. “I think we’re gonna have a good run here.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.