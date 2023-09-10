Loras surged out to a 14-point first-quarter lead, but Hope scored 42 of the game’s final 56 points to hand the Duhawks their first loss of the season, 42-28, on Saturday in Holland, Mich.
Da’Mani Brown caught a 16-yard touchdown pass from Evan England midway through the opening period and Jamel Britt added a 14-yard scoring run with 1:35 left in the quarter as Loras took a 14-0 lead. England connected with Michael Crawford on a 15-yard touchdown just before halftime as the teams went into the break tied at 21.
Hope scored 21 straight points coming out of the break before Brown scored on a 30-yard pass from England.
England completed 26 of 39 passes for 278 yards and three touchdowns but was sacked six times. Britt ran for a team-high 71 yards and Brown finished with eight receptions for 118 yards and two TDs.
Josh Rydberg recovered a fumble and intercepted a pass for the Duhawk defense.
Baker 45, Clarke 0 — At Baldwin City, Kan.: Baker scored 21 points in the first quarter en route to a blowout victory over Clarke in Baker coach Miguel Regalado’s first game coaching against the program he built from scratch.
Kenyon Williams completed 12 of 24 passes for 163 yards and an interception and former Dubuque Hempstead standout Jackson Ostrander had seven receptions for 87 yards for the Pride (0-3).
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Clarke 3, Peru State 2 — At Kehl Center: Keely Colyer tallied a team-high 12 kills to go along with seven digs, and the Pride (2-10) snapped a five-match losing streak with a 21-25, 25-18, 17-25, 25-21, 15-7 victory over Peru State.
Dubuque 3, Benedictine 1 — At Wauwatosa, Wis.: Alexis Bedier finished with 19 kills, Emma Powell added 16 and Ashle Adler had 12, and the Spartans improved to 6-2 with a 30-28, 25-19, 22-25, 25-15 win over Benedictine.
Willamette 3, Loras 0 — At Forest Grove, Ore.: Autumn Finch floored a team-high 10 kills, but the Duhawks (3-4) lost to Willamette, 27-25, 26-24, 25-21, at the Oregon Trail Classic.
MEN’S SOCCER
Clarke 3, Judson 0 — At Burrows Field: Joshua Reddy, Jonathan Velasquez and Hector Medrano scored goals as the Pride improved to 2-0-2.
Loras 1, Saint John’s 1 — At Rock Bowl: Alex Beausoleil scored in the 16th minute to give Loras (3-0-2) an early lead, but Saint John’s (3-1-1) forced a draw.
Gustavus Adolphus 3, Dubuque 0 — At Oyen Field: Matt Marchiori made three saves for the Spartans (1-4-0), but the Gusties got the win.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Loras 3, Concordia (Wis.) 0 — At Mequon, Wis.: Lauren Riggle, Katie Callahan and Hannah Schmitz each scored goals as the Duhawks (4-0-0) blanked Concordia (1-2-1).
Dubuque 3, UW-Oshkosh 0 — At Oyen Field: Emma Kober scored two goals, Alyssa Tranchita added another right before halftime and the Spartans (2-2-0) blanked the Titans (0-3-1).
COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY
Pride 3rd — At Davenport, Iowa: Megan Hageman finished runner-up in 20:15 and Samantha Callahan was sixth in 21:21 to help Clarke (55) to a third-place finish at the Saint Ambrose Invitational behind St. Ambrose (34) and William Penn (51).
Clarke was fourth on the men’s side with 106 points as Chesney Capron finished in 15th place (28:01).
PREP CROSS COUNTRY
Bobcats 3rd — At Monticello, Iowa: Quentin Nauman won the individual title in 16:19.1 to help Western Dubuque to a third-place finish at the Monticello Invitational. Bellevue was seventh behind a seventh-place finish from Payton Griebel (17:15.2). Andrew Schlarmann was 13th in 17:35.3 to help Beckman Catholic place 10th. Lane Cook finished in 10th place (17:25.4) as Cascade took 13th.
On the girls side, WD took fourth as Alyssa Klein finished runner-up in 19:36.4. Cascade’s Hallie Kelchen was fourth in 19:51.7 to help the Cougars place 10th. Beckman finished sixth behind a seventh-place finish from Maria Dudzik (20:23.9).
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Cubans win title — At Waterloo, Wis.: Ella Vosberg finished with 38 kills, Lainey Runde had seven aces and 13 blocks, Olivia Olson contributed 38 digs and Ella McKinley passed for 57 assists as Cuba City won the Waterloo Invitational. The Cubans (12-2) defeated Lake Country Lutheran, 26-24, 25-22, in the championship match after beating Poynette (25-7, 25-4), Sun Prairie (25-27, 25-21, 15-3) and Waterloo (25-10, 25-11) in pool play.
Hornets finish 4th — At Byron, Ill.: Anniston Werner ended the day with five aces, 47 kills, 20 digs, 47 assists and five blocks as Scales Mound finished in fourth-place at the Byron Power Classic. The Hornets swept pool play with wins over Ottawa (25-18, 25-20), Pecatonica (25-17, 25-18) and Dakota (25-18, 22-25, 15-7) before losing to Fulton (25-17, 25-21) and Rock Falls (25-18, 25-15) in the championship bracket. Emily Wiederholt added 16 kills and seven blocks for Scales Mound.
Hillmen go 2-2 — At Middleton, Wis.: Blevins had 22 kills, three blocks, three aces and 29 digs as Platteville went 2-2 at the Middleton Tournament. The Hillmen lost to Madison West and La Crosse Aquinas in pool play, then beat Wisconsin Heights and lost to Baraboo in the bronze bracket.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Rams take 9th — At Marion, Iowa: Annie Gilligan finished second in the 50 freestyle (24.92) and 100 backstroke (59.92), and swam a 54.41 lead-off split on the 400 freestyle relay as Dubuque Senior placed ninth with 92 points at the 13-team Linn-Mar Invitational. Gilligan, Savanna Koch, Kaitlyn Vantiger and Molly Gilligan finished sixth in the 400 free relay in 3:47.92.
Dubuque Wahlert’s Elyse Cloos was fourth in the 100 freestyle (55.89) to help the Golden Eagles (62) to an 11th-place finish.