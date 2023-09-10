Loras surged out to a 14-point first-quarter lead, but Hope scored 42 of the game’s final 56 points to hand the Duhawks their first loss of the season, 42-28, on Saturday in Holland, Mich.

Da’Mani Brown caught a 16-yard touchdown pass from Evan England midway through the opening period and Jamel Britt added a 14-yard scoring run with 1:35 left in the quarter as Loras took a 14-0 lead. England connected with Michael Crawford on a 15-yard touchdown just before halftime as the teams went into the break tied at 21.

