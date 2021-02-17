The Iowa girls basketball postseason is upon us for Class 5A and 4A as teams are ready to make a run at a berth in the Iowa state tournament, held at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on March 1-6.
Both classes will host quarterfinal contests tonight, with the semifinals on Saturday, and the regional finals played on Tuesday, Feb. 23.
Here is a capsule look at regionals featuring area teams:
CLASS 5A REGION 3
Tonight’s quarterfinals — Muscatine (8-8) at Dubuque Senior (11-6)
Saturday’s semifinals — Muscatine/Dubuque Senior winner at Iowa City High (9-4); Dubuque Hempstead (4-15) at Waterloo West (17-1)
Tuesday’s final — semifinal winners, site to be determined (highest remaining ranked team will host)
Senior stat leaders — Olivia Baxter (11.4 ppg, 10.4 rpg), Anna Kruse (9.1 ppg, 3.9 rpg), Elly Haber (7.5 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 3.4 apg)
Hempstead stat leaders — Camdyn Kay (8 ppg, 5.6 rpg), Carleigh Hodgson (7.8 ppg, 1.8 rpg), Morgan Hawkins (7.8 ppg, 8.4 rpg, 2.2 apg)
Outlook — The Rams have been defined by streaks this season. After starting the season 5-0, they dropped their next five, but followed that up by winning their next six. They hope to start a new winning streak tonight after dropping their regular-season finale, but still have momentum after capturing their first city championship since 2013. Hempstead hopes to build off a victory in its last regular season game. The Mustangs face a daunting task against No. 3-ranked Waterloo West, which carries a 15-game winning streak into Saturday’s semifinal. Neither the Rams nor Mustangs will be favored to come out of this region, but each team hopes to catch lightning in a bottle at just the right time.
CLASS 4A REGION 6
Tonight’s quarterfinals — West Delaware (4-16) at Dubuque Wahlert (10-9), Western Dubuque (4-17) at Decorah (11-8)
Saturday’s semifinals — West Delaware/Dubuque Wahlert winner at Cedar Rapids Xavier (10-6), Western Dubuque/Decorah winner at Waverly-Shell Rock (20-2)
Tuesday’s final — semifinal winners, sight to be determined (highest remaining ranked team will host)
Wahlert stat leaders — Mary Kate King (12.2 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 3.1 apg), Emma Donovan (12.8 ppg, 8.6 rpg), Allie Kutsch (10.9 ppg, 5.2 rpg, 5.8 apg)
West Delaware stat leaders — Ella Koloc (12.5 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 2 apg), Kayla Felton (6.8 ppg, 3 rpg), Claire Ridenour (4.7 ppg, 3.8 rpg)
Western Dubuque stat leaders — Carson Koerperich (14.4 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 2.9 apg), Madison Maahs (11 ppg, 6.9 rpg, 2.3 apg), Hailey Wulfekuhle (5.3 ppg, 2.6 rpg)
Outlook — Western Dubuque hopes to erase a four-game losing streak to end the regular season and start fresh in the postseason. The Bobcats will need a strong defensive effort in the opener against Decorah, which is averaging 10 more points per game than the Bobcats. Wahlert will be favored in its quarterfinal contest against West Delaware as the Eagles average nearly 15 points per game more than the Hawks. What is interesting, however, is that both teams’ points against average out to be nearly the same (Wahlert 46.1, West Delaware 47.5). If the Hawks can scheme up a solid defensive game plan, they may have a chance in this one. The overwhelming favorite in this bracket will be No. 6-ranked Waverly-Shell Rock. The Go-Hawks are outscoring opponents by 25.3 points per game.