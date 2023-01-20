After setting a school record for made 3-pointers in Tuesday’s 39-point win, the Iowa Class 3A No. 9-ranked Dubuque Wahlert girls basketball team found itself struggling from long range in Friday night’s game against Dubuque Hempstead.
The Golden Eagles went 13-for-23 on Tuesday night at Cedar Rapids Washington, but could only find the bottom of the net once in the first half of Friday’s 49-38 win over the Mustangs at Moody Gymnasium.
Wahlert (12-4) finished the game 5-for-24 from behind the arc.
“We did not shoot the ball well tonight,” Wahlert coach Kris Spiegler said. “We really had to rely on our advantage inside and crash the boards hard. Our defense was also a huge part of getting this win.”
Wahlert junior Maria Freed got hot for the Golden Eagles in the second half, hitting four 3 for 12 of her team-high 14 points. She had three 3s in Tuesday’s win.
“We know if we aren’t hitting our shots that we just need to keep shooting and eventually they will fall,” Freed said. “We are going to have off nights, and when we do it’s important to step it up defensively to try to help create things for our offense.”
Added Spiegler: “Maria is a shooter, and she’s going to hit them eventually.”
Wahlert led, 13-5, at the end of the first quarter and 23-13 at the half following a 6-0 run by the Mustangs, which included back-to-back baskets from Camdyn Kay. Kay finished the night with a game-high 22 points before fouling out late in the fourth quarter.
“She’s a good shooter, and we needed to do a better job of identifying her and not letting her get any open looks,” Spiegler said.
Kay scored eight of her 22 points in the third quarter, but the Mustangs (1-14) continued to trail, 37-27.
The Golden Eagles used back-to-back Freed 3-pointers to start the fourth quarter, opening up a 43-28 lead.
“We know that every game here on out is important, and we need to continue to build our confidence,” Freed said. “This was a good win for us, because it shows us how important our defense is when we can’t get our shots to fall.”
Emma Donovan added 12 points for Wahlert, while Claire Lueken chipped in 10.
Chandler Houselog added nine points for the Mustangs.
