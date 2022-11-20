When you’re hitting the floor as much as Ella Meyer, it’s important to have a recovery plan for your body.

“I was struggling with hip issues this year, and taking days off after games was a big key,” said Meyer, Western Dubuque’s dynamic libero for four seasons. “Taking Wednesdays off was big, and during those practices you’re just going over what Tuesday’s game was like. If you’re going hard every single day, five times a week for two months, it’s going to break you down. You have to let yourself take the day off even if you don’t want to.”

