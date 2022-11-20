When you’re hitting the floor as much as Ella Meyer, it’s important to have a recovery plan for your body.
“I was struggling with hip issues this year, and taking days off after games was a big key,” said Meyer, Western Dubuque’s dynamic libero for four seasons. “Taking Wednesdays off was big, and during those practices you’re just going over what Tuesday’s game was like. If you’re going hard every single day, five times a week for two months, it’s going to break you down. You have to let yourself take the day off even if you don’t want to.”
Her spandex leggings tore up at the knees, Meyer certainly deserved the rest.
The Bobcats’ 5-foot-2 commander of the court became simply the best libero in program history over her four years. The Telegraph Herald All-Area Player of the Year closed her career with the most digs (1,959) and digs per set (6.8) in WD program history, and behind her stellar defensive efforts, aided the Bobcats in reaching the Class 4A state semifinals in four consecutive seasons — capturing the program’s first-ever state championship trophy last fall.
“She made it look easy,” WD coach Megan Scherrman said. “Libero is not an easy position, it’s really not. It’s so tough. Yet she also had a way to make it seem so effortless, so easy, and she just always moved so well.”
Meyer moved best this season, keying the defense for a WD team that graduated many important pieces of that title team of a year ago. So many balls were kept alive by the leadership and instinct of Meyer, who led the entire state of Iowa this season with 675 digs and was named Class 4A all-state elite team by the Iowa Girls Coaches Association and the Mississippi Valley Conference Valley Division Player of the Year. She also made the Class 4A state all-tournament team.
“As my years went on the past four years, I obviously improved a lot,” said Meyer, who set WD’s digs per set record last season at 4.9 and then smashed it this season. “I had to step up this year. The past years we had girls there for me that had played so long, but this year there were different girls in different roles. I knew what I could do, so I figured I’d take control since I’d been there so long.”
As Meyer grew up playing the game, she began as a setter. Once she got to middle school, she realized how much she loved playing defense and passing, and Meyer wasted little time in making her impact with the Bobcats.
“Her freshman year when she came in, we knew she was going to be something special,” Scherrman said. “She started as our libero as a freshman, and as a freshman to not be afraid to do her job out there was amazing. Watching her grow, watching her leadership ability and ability to gel this team this year was pretty amazing.”
The Bobcats won it all last season, with Meyer delivering clutch defensive performances around the bend. However, with players such as Maddy Maahs, Meredith Bahl and Maddie Harris graduating, a repeat performance was anything but expected this season — except for inside the WD locker room.
“I personally thought we would be on somebody’s radar,” Meyer said. “Sure, Meredith and Maddy and Maddie are gone, but it’s not like we don’t have anything. Libby (Lansing) and I are still here. Ava Demmer had been watching Maddy Maahs for three years and she was ready for it. When you’re the underdog again, it makes things a lot easier. It made me mad to win a state championship and then get cut off by everybody. We weren’t just going to let things go downhill.”
While Western Dubuque closed the season at 25-11, seven of those losses came in October toward the end of the regular season. This is where Meyer’s leadership came in handy as the group refocused and prepared for their postseason run.
“The biggest thing for her this season was her communication,” Scherrman said. “She’s grown so much over the last four years, constantly talking to the front row and constantly talking to hitters and telling them where to hit. It was special watching the hitters trust her. Wherever she told them to hit the ball, they’d hit the ball there. She really took that leadership role that Maddy Maahs held last year.”
The Bobcats swept their way through regionals to punch their ticket back to state, then rallied past Indianola in the state quarterfinals, 23-25, 25-21, 21-25, 25-22, 15-11, before falling to state champ Cedar Rapids Xavier in the semifinals, 25-20, 25-19, 25-22. Meyer made the all-tournament team by racking up 45 digs, five assists and an ace in two matches.
The loss also marked that WD, in Meyer’s four years, lost to the eventual champion at state except for last year, when the Bobcats claimed the title.
“I think I really stepped up because I had to,” said Meyer, who will continue her career at NCAA Division I Western Illinois. “I had so many goals, and I didn’t get that final goal because we lost in the semifinals. But, I realized I’ve done so much in the WD program and we won a state championship. The first one. So it may have been sad that we didn’t win it this year, but I realized what we had done was enough.”
Through her effort, determination and possibly most of all — toughness — Meyer dug her way to the top from the ground up as a Bobcat.
“She’s made history in Western Dubuque volleyball,” Scherrman said. “Four years in a row as a state semifinalist, a runner-up and a state champion. Until some of these girls came along, WD volleyball didn’t know what state volleyball was. She helped change this program and so many girls look up to her. WD volleyball will forever know who Ella Meyer is.”
