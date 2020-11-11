Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds took additional steps to try curbing spread of the coronavirus on Tuesday, issuing a new proclamation that prohibits certain sporting events unless masks are worn by spectators.
Reynolds extended her public health emergency proclamation until Dec. 10, and announced at a morning press conference that all youth and high school sporting events must be limited to 25 people for indoor events and 100 people for outdoor events, unless all spectators over the age of 2 are wearing facemasks at all times unless eating or drinking, effective at 12:01 a.m. today.
Reynolds said 88 of the state’s 99 counties were above the 15% rolling 14-day positivity rate that allows schools to apply for a waiver to conduct 100% of classes online. The state has reported more than 21,000 new cases over the last week with an average state-wide positivity rate of 19%.
“These trends cannot continue and it’s critical all Iowans do everything within their power to stop the spread of the virus now,” Reynolds said. “We’ve reached a point of serious community spread and we can no longer pinpoint any one age group or type of activity that’s driving it. The virus is spreading easily between people as they gather together in groups or go about their normal activities. Especially when preventative health measures, like masking and social distancing, aren’t being followed.”
Despite not issuing a statewide mask mandate, Tuesday’s proclamation effectively serves as one for sporting events.
Even though athletes won’t be required to wear masks during practices or competitions, they will count toward the size of the gathering, along with coaches, spectators and other attendees for purposes of the mask requirement. In the case of basketball season, just the players and coaches alone will put the event over the 25-person limit requiring masks on everyone.
“With youth activities and high school sports, we (wanted) those kids to still have the opportunity to participate because we think it’s good for them, but those are pretty tight quarters when parents and grandparents and family members come,” Reynolds said. “We’re going to allow them to go ahead and participate in sports, but we’re going to limit the spectators to two (per athlete) and you still need to social distance.”
Reynolds’ proclamation says sporting and recreational gatherings, including practices and competitions, are not prohibited even when athletes aren’t wearing masks and have contact within 6 feet provided that the organizer and participants meet certain criteria.
For outdoor events, organizers must ensure physical distancing of at least 6 feet between groups while limiting groups to no more than eight people unless they are all from the same household.
Indoor sporting events, including those sponsored by high schools, middle schools, club sports, gymnastics and dance events, must be limited to no more than two spectators per participant while also ensuring 6 feet of distancing between groups and limiting groups to eight or fewer people.
Reynolds’ proclamation also allows bowling alleys and pool halls to reopen or remain open, but must ensure 6 feet of distance between each group or individual, limit groups to no more than eight people unless they are from the same household, and other distancing, hygiene and public health measures as required to prevent the spread of the virus.
“We’re all experiencing pandemic fatigue, but we can’t let our guard down just because we’re getting together with people that we know or doing things that are most familiar to us. Even then, we’re still putting ourselves and others at risk,” Reynolds said. “The things that seem the least threatening are some of the highest-risk activities right now, like wedding receptions, youth sports, even having some neighbors over to watch a football game. If we want to protect our health care workers, keep our businesses open and our kids in school, and our hospitals open, now is the time for every Iowan to carefully consider what more that you can do to prevent being exposed to the virus and further spreading it.”