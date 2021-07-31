IOWA CITY — Jake Brosius learned a little Dubuque Wahlert baseball history earlier this week.
On Friday afternoon, he helped author a whole new chapter of it.
The senior left fielder delivered a tie-breaking double in the top of the sixth inning to spark a five-run outburst, propelling the Golden Eagles past Cedar Rapids Xavier, 10-7, in the Iowa Class 3A state semifinals at Duane Banks Field on the University of Iowa campus.
Wahlert (32-10) set a school record for victories in a season and earned the first trip to the state championship game in program history. The Eagles will face top-seeded Marion (36-6) at noon today for the championship. The Indians throttled DeWitt Central, 9-2, in the first semifinal.
“Until a couple of days ago, I was unaware of the fact that no Wahlert team had ever played for a state baseball championship,” Brosius said. “It’s an unreal feeling to know you’re one of the best teams to go through Wahlert, because there have been a lot of great teams before us. It’s one of those things that we’re going to be able to look back on years from now and remember it as a really cool experience.”
The Eagles, who finished with 14 hits, jumped to a 5-0 lead through two innings, but the Saints tied it in the fifth before Wahlert’s game-breaking sixth.
“This is kind of the game we expected, although we didn’t quite think there’d be this many runs,” Wahlert coach Kory Tuescher said. “We knew it’d be an emotional roller coaster and it’d go back and forth. Those are just the ebbs and flows of a game, and the team that wins usually handles them a little bit better. It was a crazy game but a lot of fun to be a part of.”
The Eagles avenged a pair of Mississippi Valley Conference losses to the Saints during the regular season. Admittedly, the Eagles came out flat in falling to the Saints, 3-0 and 7-3, on July 2 at Petrakis Park.
“We were at home, it was a Friday and we were a little worn out from a long week, so we didn’t play that well,” said Derek Tauber, who went 3-for-4 out of the No. 8 spot on Friday. “Today, with this being a one-game series, we were going to put it all on the line.”
Wahlert couldn’t have asked for a better start in the top of the first inning. Jared Walter coaxed a one-out walk, and Aaron Savary followed with a no-doubt home run just to the left of the video board in left field.
“With us being the visiting team, we had a chance to establish the momentum right away, so we came out pretty fired up,” Savary said. “It’s the state tournament, so you’re obviously a lot more amped up than the last time we played them.
“I just wanted to do what I could to get us on the board. I was hoping for maybe a double. He threw me a pitch I liked, I hacked at it, and it went. It felt amazing to get us on top early.”
Jack Walsh followed with another walk, and Landon Stoll reached when his liner glanced off the glove of leaping first baseman Myles Butkowski for a base hit. Ben Freed punched a soft liner the other way into shallow left to drive in the third run, and Stoll hustled home to make it 4-0 when the Saints mishandled the throw back into the infield.
Savary made an impact with his glove at third base in the bottom half of the first, after Butkowski and Jack Lux drew one-out walks. Cleanup hitter Alex Neal hit a chopper to Savary, who tagged out Butkowski and fired to first for a double play to get Walter out of the pitching jam.
The Eagles struck again in the second. No. 9 hitter Ryan Brosius stroked a triple into the right field corner, and his older brother, Jake Brosius followed with a towering fly ball to right to allow the sophomore to coast home. Xavier starter Luke Potter lasted only 1 2/3 innings and allowed the five runs on four hits and three walks before yielding to left-hander Quin Fandel.
Xavier (35-7) loaded the bases in the bottom of the third on a Griffin Maloney walk, a Sean Steffen infield single and Butkowski’s two-out walk. Lux popped up to third for the second out, but Neal followed with a walk to plate the Saints’ first run, and designated hitter Aidan Henry sliced a hard liner through the right side to drive in two more and make it 5-3.
After Brody Hoffman reached on a hit batsman, the ninth hitter in the inning, Blake Bohon, legged out an infield chopper to get Xavier within a run. Walter got out of the jam and preserved the lead by fanning Maloney looking on a 3-2 pitch.
The Saints tied the game, 5-5, in the bottom of the fifth after Neal punched a one-out single to right, and Henry stroked a double to left to put a pair of runners in scoring position. Neal scored on Hoffman’s slow roller to shortstop Carson Cummer to tie it, and the Eagles breathed a sigh of relief one batter later, when first baseman Kadolph dug Cummer’s low throw off the turf to retire Bohon for the third out.
The Eagles immediately regained the lead in the sixth against reliever Drew Proskovec. Tauber reached on an infield single and Ryan Brosius beat out a bunt for a single and a first-and-third situation. Jake Brosius followed with another towering fly ball to right, but this time it dropped just short of the warning track for a two-run double and a 7-5 lead.
“I had a couple of rough at-bats earlier in the game, but I know I’m supposed to be a leader figure for the team, so I had to stay confident up at the plate,” Jake Brosius said. “I had to keep doing what I do — hit the ball like I’ve done all year.
“It was kind of a surreal feeling to see it drop. Those two runs really helped us, and the guys behind me kept the bats going.”
Jake Brosius moved up on Walter’s fly ball to center and scored on Savary’s liner through the left side of a drawn-in infield. Stoll and Cummer followed with clean singles through the left side to tack on two more runs and make it 10-5.
The Eagles batted around in the sixth and scored five runs on six hits against Proskovec.
Xavier staged a two-run rally in the bottom of the sixth, when Walter yielded to reliever Stoll. Lux singled in the first run, and Henry beat out a slow two-out roller for the second before Hoffman grounded out to end the inning.
“We never doubted ourselves or how we can play,” said Walter, who improved to 5-3 with five innings of five-hit ball. “We always stayed up, no matter what happened. And we never settled for how many runs we had. We kept adding runs.
“The key for me was maintaining my composure, locating my curveball and throwing strikes. I believed in the guys behind me. It’s a surreal feeling to be the first Wahlert team to make it to the ’ship. It’s hard to put into words, but it shows hard work pays off.”