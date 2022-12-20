On the first day of the Cruzin’ Classic in Miami Gardens, Fla., the Loras College women’s basketball team sure was cruising.

After building a commanding 33-point lead at halftime, the Duhawks (7-2) rolled to a 73-31 victory over Hanover College on Monday.

