On the first day of the Cruzin’ Classic in Miami Gardens, Fla., the Loras College women’s basketball team sure was cruising.
After building a commanding 33-point lead at halftime, the Duhawks (7-2) rolled to a 73-31 victory over Hanover College on Monday.
Dubuque Hempstead grad Madison Fleckenstein filled the stat sheet with 15 points, six rebounds and three assists.
Silvana Scarsella netted exactly 12 points for the third straight game, and Sami Martin narrowly missed a double-double with 11 points and nine rebounds.
Freshman forward Claire Wagner, who had yet to record a point this season, provided a second-half boost, scoring 11 points and connecting on five of her seven shot attempts. Emmerson Whittenbaugh and Hannah Thiele dropped in two 3-pointers each to finish with six points.
Loras faces ninth-ranked Babson College today as it looks to upset the No. 9-ranked team for a second time in three games after taking down UW-Eau Claire on Dec. 10.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Platteville 64, Fennimore 50 — At Fennimore, Wis.: The Hillmen broke open a tight game at halftime, outscoring the Golden Eagles by 11 in the second half. Lizzie Poller had 20 points, and Camryn Nies and Maddison Carl added 14 apiece. Rose French had 16 points to pace Fennimore.
Shullsburg 61, Boscobel 57 — At Boscobel, Wis.: Camdyn Russell scored a game-high 27 points and Stella Spillane contributed 12 to help the Miners edge the Bulldogs. Erin Knowles had 22 points to lead Boscobel.
Cuba City 63, Lancaster 36 — At Cuba City, Wis.: The Division 4 No. 4-ranked Cubans improved to 9-0 with a rout over the Flying Arrows. Olivia Olson led Cuba City with 17 points, Ashlee Rowe chipped in 14 and Ella Vosberg netted 12. Jenna Wolf had a game-high 18 points to lead Lancaster in defeat.
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Platteville 75, Fennimore 36 — At Fennimore, Wis.: The Hillmen jumped to 4-3 on the season with a convincing victory over the Golden Eagles in a nonconference affair.
Simon Boebel and Wyatt Heer had 15 points each to lead the Hillmen. Brady Larson notched a game-high 17 points for Fennimore.
Belleville 92, Lancaster 42 — At Lancaster, Wis.: The Flying Arrows (0-6) remained winless with the home defeat.
Scales Mound 50, Macomb 31 — At Scales Mound, Ill.: Thomas Hereau netted 17 points for the Hornets (10-1) on Saturday.
GIRLS PREP BOWLING
Western Dubuque 2,410, Iowa City High 2,359 — At Farley, Iowa: Kirstin Butcher rolled 426 series, and Claire McGrane a 307 to lead the Bobcats past the Little Hawks.
Monticello 2,083, Bellevue 1,487 — At Monticello, Iowa: The Panthers bested the Comets in a River Valley Conference matchup.
BOYS PREP BOWLING
Western Dubuque 3,110, Iowa City High 2,931 — At Farley, Iowa: Nolan Vaske rolled a two-game series of 484, and Bodee Pitts a 431 to help the Bobcats to victory.
Monticello 2,616, Bellevue 2,074 — At Monticello, Iowa: Monticello was too much for Bellevue in a River Valley Conference contest.
