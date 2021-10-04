PEOSTA, Iowa — Patrick Fitzgerald was Dubuque Wahlert’s MVP on a day that was really full of them for the Golden Eagles.
In and out of Wahlert’s lineup all season as the sixth scorer, the junior won a playoff against teammate Charlie Becker on Friday to earn the right to compete for the Eagles during Monday’s Iowa Class 4A district meet.
Fitzgerald’s dazzling performance against the state’s toughest competitors has the Eagles soaring back to state, firing a 77 in a round where five of Wahlert’s six players shot in the 70s at Thunder Hills Country Club to win a three-way tiebreaker and clinch the third and final team spot for the state meet.
“It was a playoff on Friday, and I came into that confident just like I did today,” Fitzgerald said. “Tried to stay calm and play smart. I played the best I could. I am happy that I played well, but I tried to play for the seniors since it’s their last year. I wanted them to have a good memory going out this year at state.”
Wahlert finished with a 311 along with Marshalltown and Cedar Rapids Washington, but won on a fifth-score tiebreaker. The Eagles, as well as district champ Cedar Falls (287) and runner-up Cedar Rapids Kennedy (308) advanced to the 4A state meet this Friday and Saturday at Beaver Hills Country Club in Cedar Falls.
“He is MVP right now,” Wahlert first-year coach Eric Mueller said. “Patrick and Charlie Becker have been fighting for that sixth spot all year, and they’ve been so close at practice and tournaments. Patrick qualified for that spot, then Charlie played really well and made it back in, so I decided to just do a practice round, tournament style, head-to-head. Patrick got in by that and then comes in and shoots a 77 today, it was huge.”
Reigning city champion Will Coohey led the charge for Wahlert with a 76, while Ben Dolter, Alex Link and Nick Splinter each shot 79s. Roan Martineau finished with a solid 81 that didn’t count toward the team score.
“It’s an unbelievable feeling, especially with all the odds against us coming into this,” Coohey said. “I mean, this is one of the hardest districts we’ve ever had. The competition here is unreal. Congrats to all the other guys that fought. We just did what we had to do.
“We figured we needed to play better than we had been playing, that’s for sure. I’m so proud of all the guys for stepping up and doing what we needed to do to get back to state.”
Western Dubuque finished seventh in the 14-team field with a 315, while Dubuque Hempstead was 10th with a 332 and Dubuque Senior closed 12th with a 337.
While the Bobcats missed the cut as a team, freshman Brock Wilson — son of Thunder Hills pro Brian — qualified for his first state meet with a 74. The score was good for sixth overall in the round and was the best local score of the competition.
“It’s pretty great, but it’s going to be a bummer that we can’t go down as a team,” Brock Wilson said. “We were looking forward to that the whole year, so it sucks. But, today I hit the ball really well but just didn’t have the putter rolling. Just hit a lot of greens and got in the flow. This being my home course really helped. Feels pretty good.”
The Bobcats’ youngster grinded on his home course. Brock Wilson finished with no birdies and didn’t make a putt outside of 4 feet the whole round, but stayed consistent and closed with 15 pars and three bogeys.
Davis Stelzer added a 79 for WD, while Jackson Webber shot an 80 and Tyler Skrtich an 82.
“He’s so talented,” Western Dubuque coach Ben Wilson said. “We had a handful of guys, if we didn’t make it as a team, who had an opportunity to go. Davis Stelzer, Jackson Webber and Tyler Skrtich have been playing really well lately. I knew one of those guys could make it. I’m not surprised Brock made it, he’s worked so hard lately. The only hard part for him is that we didn’t make it as a team.”
For the Eagles, it was all about depth against the difficult competition. Every player’s score was crucial considering it came down to a three-way tiebreaker on a fifth score — Wahlert’s 79 topped Marshalltown’s 82 and Cedar Rapids Washington’s 83.
“If you look at all the stats, this was the toughest district by far,” Mueller said. “With what the boys did today, I am extremely proud. It’s amazing. I thought the target score would be 310, and we had a 311, so I was close. We made it because our team is deep. All six guys played very well.”
In a round where every Wahlert player was worthy of team MVP, it was Fitzgerald’s rise into the lineup and stellar performance that earned the nod.
“It feels great,” he said. “I love this group of guys. We work hard and are very talented. We’re expecting big things this weekend.”
Wil Sigwarth led Hempstead with a 78, followed by Nathan Kaesbauer (83), Charlie Setter (85) and Joey Swenson (86).
Cameron O’Donnell fronted Senior with a 79, followed by Nate Obbink (83), Owen King (87), Gabe Lahey (88).