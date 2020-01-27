IOWA CITY -- Joe Toussaint is going to have plenty of fans by the time his career in black and gold comes to an end.
Thankfully for Iowa, he still has a few more years.
Toussaint delivered the game-tying layup and go-ahead free throw with 80 seconds remaining, and the No. 18-ranked Hawkeyes survived Wisconsin, 68-62, on Monday night at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
Iowa finished the game on a 23-5 run.
“He changed the whole complexion of the game those last four minutes,” guard CJ Fredrick said. "He was big for us.”
Iowa trailed by 12 with 7:13 to play, but held Wisconsin scoreless for more than 5 minutes, using a 12-0 run to wipe out the Badgers’ advantage.
With Wisconsin clinging to a 59-57 lead, Toussaint converted his third three-point play of the game for a 60-59 lead with just 1:20 remaining. It was Iowa’s first lead since the 4:09 mark of the first half.
“I saw (Wisconsin guard D’Mitrik) Trice cheat just a little bit, and that little space I just took it with me,” said Toussaint, a 6-foot, 185-pound freshman guard from the Bronx, N.Y. “I came to a jump stop, got him up in the air, got my body into him and the shot went in.”
The Badgers’ Nate Reuvers misfired on a shot with 56 seconds left, and Joe Wieskamp’s layup pushed the lead to three with 34 seconds left.
Wisconsin called timeout with 32.2 seconds left, but Brad Davison was called for a flagrant foul on the in-bounds pass, giving Iowa two free throws and the ball. Connor McCaffery made one free throw, and Luka Garza made another free throw on the ensuing possession to push the lead to five. Davison fouled out moments later and McCaffery made two more free throws to help salt away Iowa’s fifth consecutive victory.
Toussaint finished with 11 points and four assists for the Hawkeyes (15-5, 6-3 Big Ten), who have won nine of their last 11 games and sit just a game out of first place in the Big Ten.
Wisconsin lost for the third time in four games and dropped to 12-9, 5-5 in the Big Ten.
Garza led Iowa with 21 points, and grabbed 18 rebounds -- six on the offensive glass -- for his 12th double-double of the season. He also blocked three shots
“He’s a load,” Wisconsin coach Greg Gard said of Garza, who is one of just two players nationally averaging more than 23 points and 10 rebounds per game. “His transcendence and growth and development is very similar to what I watched with Frank Kaminsky. Watching last year’s film and seeing him this year, he’s made a tremendous jump. He plays with a tremendous motor. That’s a credit to Luka, because he’s obviously put a lot of time in. That kid must be a heck of a worker because he has taken a huge jump just watching last year’s games on film.”
Fredrick added 17 points and Wieskamp had 12 for Iowa.
But it appeared the Badgers would be heading toward their fifth win in six visits to Carver-Hawkeye Arena after Trice’s 3-pointer gave Wisconsin a 57-45 lead with 7:13 remaining.
Those were the only points for the Badgers over the next 5-plus minutes, though.
Garza made one of two free throws and Toussaint, whose three-point play sent the teams to the halftime break tied at 30, converted another and-1 to trim Wisconsin’s lead to eight. Wieskamp swished a pair of free throws and Fredrick drilled a triple on the next trip down the court, drawing the Hawkeyes within three.
Garza’s free throws with 2:19 left knotted the game at 57.
The Badgers finally ended Iowa’s run at 12-0, scoring for the first time in 5 minutes and 25 seconds on Brevin Pritzl’s go-ahead layup with 1:48 left, setting the stage for Toussaint.
“His decision-making today was spectacular,” Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said of Toussaint. “That’s who he has to be … the big plays coming down the stretch, intelligent post feeds, moving the ball. And his defense on Trice, who is a very good player, was really good.”
Trice led Wisconsin with 16 points and nine rebounds. Reuvers finished with 13 points.
Neither team led by more than five points in a first half in which both teams shot below 36 percent from the floor.
Iowa took its biggest lead of the first half, 12-7, with 9:55 left on a pair of free throws from Garza.
Iowa shot just 11 of 31 from the floor and made only 1 of 11 3-point attempts over the opening 20 minutes. Iowa shot 33.3 percent (20 of 60) for the game, but made just 3 of 20 tries from distance. The Hawkeyes were 25 of 32 from the free-throw line.
Wisconsin was just 6-for-11 from the charity stripe.
“They’re a tremendous team and they do a great job of making games really ugly, in terms of their defensive effort and making it really tough on guys,” Garza said. “For our group to win games like this is key, because we’re not always going to be clicking offensively, we’re not always going to be hitting our 3s, we aren’t always going to be able to score around the rim with ease. Sometimes we have to tough it out, get to the free-throw line and just get a win.”
Wisconsin used a 5-0 run to draw even late in the first half, then took a 28-24 lead on Aleem Ford’s 3-pointer, the Badgers’ biggest advantage of the half.
Davison broke the halftime deadlock with back-to-back 3-pointers as the Badgers built a six-point lead less than a minute into the second half.
Garza scored six straight points for Iowa to cut the deficit to two, but Wisconsin responded with a dunk from Micah Potter and a 3 from Trice to push the lead to 43-36 with 15:32 remaining.
Potter’s and-1 gave Wisconsin a 10-point lead with 12:46 left.
“We just kicked it up a notch defensively,” Wieskamp said. “We got stops when we needed to, we limited them to one shot, we got the rebound and we ran it right back at them.”