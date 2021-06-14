Luke Merfeld won his second IMCA Late Model feature of the season at Dubuque Speedway.
The Dubuque driver beat Ron Klein, of Sherrill, Iowa, to the checkers in the 25-lap feature for his first win at Dubuque since May 2. Logan Duffy, of Independence, Iowa; Eric Pollard, of Peosta, Iowa; and Justin Kay, of Wheatland, Iowa, rounded out the top five.
Ryan Duhme, of LaMotte, Iowa, won his second 20-lap IMCA Modified feature of the season at Dubuque and his first since May 9. Pollard took second.
Tyler Soppe, of Sherrill, Iowa, took his first 15-lap IMCA SportMod feature of the year at Dubuque. Scott Busch, of Cuba City, Wis., finished second.
Tyler Ball, of Independence, Iowa, claimed his first 15-lap IMCA Hobby Stock feature at Dubuque by beating Jimmy Doescher, of Hollandale, Wis. D.J. Sweet, of Georgetown, Wis., won his second 15-lap Limited Late Model feature of the year at Dubuque. And Corey VanDerwilt, of Sully, Iowa, claimed his first win at Dubuque in the 12-lap 2-Man Cruiser division.
SEMI-PRO BASEBALL
Epworth 9, Holy Cross 1 — At Epworth, Iowa: Nolan Haack, Brett Featherston and Dylan Pardoe all had a pair of hits, and the Orioles rolled to the Prairie League win. Lucas Bixby earned the win. Logan Zarra went 2-for-3 for Holy Cross.
Bernard 2, Dubuque Packers 1 —At Bernard, Iowa: Mike Blake went 4-for-4 with a double for Dubuque, but the Indians made the most of their four hits and scratched across a run in the bottom of the seventh to win the Prairie League contest. Trace Hoffman earned the win.
Cascade 8, Worthington 4 — At Cascade, Iowa: Bryce Simon, Nate McMullen and Logan Otting drove in two runs each for the Reds in the Eastern Iowa Hawkeye League win. Blake Simon earned the win after allowing three runs on seven hits. Cascade used a seven-run fifth to pull ahead. Jarod Harris and Ben Ogden had two hits each for the Cardinals.
Dubuque Budweisers 3-12, Farley 0-5 — At Dubuque: Aidan Wojciehowski scattered four hits in six innings to lead the Buds in the opener, and Dubuque pounded out 14 hits in the second game. Alex Vaassen had two hits in each game for Farley.
Bellevue 2, Zwingle 1 — At Zwingle, Iowa: The Braves pushed across two runs in the top of the seventh to rally for the Prairie League win.
Balltown 2, Worthington 1 — At Farley, Iowa: Charlie Jaeger scattered six hits and struck out nine to lift Balltown in the Farley tournament Saturday night. Balltown meets Farley in Tuesday’s semifinals. Marquis Dew led Worthington with two hits.
SEMI-PRO SOCCER
Union Dubuque 1, Edgewater Castle 1 — At Chicago: A perfectly executed corner kick in the 90th minute gave Union Dubuque a draw Saturday night. David Palma delivered a strong cross to the head of the onrushing Owen Howard, giving Union a precious point in the Midwest Premiere League standings.
The point in the standings leaves Union in seventh place in the 12 team MWPL. Union’s next game is Saturday, June 19 against fifth place Berber City in Chicago.
PREP BASEBALL
Hempstead 16, Linn-Mar 5 — At Hempstead: John Cornelius went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and four RBIs as the Mustangs won Friday in the completion of a game from the previous week, when Linn-Mar outfielder and University of Iowa recruit Coy Sarsfield suffered a severe leg injury. Kellen Strohmeyer went 2-for-4 with a homer and three RBIs, and Logan Runde added a pair of hits for Hempstead.