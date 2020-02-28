Dubuque Hempstead boys coach Roger Poling was named the all-Mississippi Valley Conference Valley Division Coach of the Year, with the release of league bowling awards on Thursday.
Hempstead seniors Devin Eudaley and Trevor Taylor earned first-team honors, while senior teammates Calvin Johnson and Christian Bies, along with junior Trenton Kutsch, landed on the second team.
Valley Division honorable mention went to Hempstead junior Colton Kinsella and sophomore Ian Ninneman, along with Dubuque Wahlert junior Ben Vaassen and sophomore Garrott Kadolph.
In the boys Mississippi Division, Western Dubuque seniors Nathan Kramer, Nathan Vaske and David Roth, along with junior Jacob Butcher, all earned second-team recognition. Dubuque Senior sophomore Logan Jasper was also on the second team.
Honorable mention nods went to WD juniors Alec Nadermann and Ben Heiberger, as well as Senior sophomore Mason Krieg and freshman Aiden Kohl.
The all-MVC girls squads were highlighted in the city with Hempstead sophomore Erin Langel (Valley) and Western Dubuque junior Sara Horsfield and freshman Kirsten Butcher (Mississippi) landing on their respective first teams.
Hempstead senior Jenna Wagner, sophomore Zoe Schultz and freshman Libby Leach earned second team, along with WD seniors Rylie Bergfeld and Olivia Neyen.
Honorable mention in the Valley went to Hempstead’s Gwen Dunlap (senior) and Beth Johl (junior), as well as Wahlert senior Emily Kasal and junior Lola Grap. Mississippi honorable mentions were Ram juniors Emma Clancy and Abriana Berwanger, along with Bobcat senior Grace Kramer and sophomore Sam Neuses.