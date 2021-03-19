It’s a season full of question marks.
However, it’s a season that these players — especially the seniors — are just grateful to have in any form or fashion.
The Illinois prep football season kicks off tonight with an unprecedented spring schedule, with six games played over just more than a month’s time with no postseason series.
“These kids have been working all summer, and prepared like they were going to be playing in the fall,” said East Dubuque first-year coach Joe Edler. “They were postponed in every sport, not just football. They just kept working, and then many of them had a basketball season. They just kept fighting, kept working, and they’re itching to play. I’m just grateful these kids have the chance to play, and I couldn’t be happier that our seniors have that opportunity.”
While everyone involved is just happy to have any kind of season, that doesn’t mean switching to the spring is going to be easy.
The first hiccup occured earlier this week when a winter storm came through the tri-states on Monday, leaving the Warriors and many other teams practicing in several inches of snow.
“As a coach it’s been weird,” said Edler, who played quarterback on Lena-Winslow’s Class 1A state championship team of 2010. “We had a snow storm this week, and then it’s been COVID and just more curveballs thrown in. As a first-year coach, I’m just trying to figure out where to practice. We’re moving to the gym, moving over to the parking lot. It’s not like anything when I played.”
Another problem is the status of each school’s field conditions. For many prep teams that use natural grass, playing now after months of snow and moisture could totally destroy the field.
Many of the programs in the state are turning to schools with field turf, and with the approval of the Illinois High School Association, the Warriors are playing their first two home games at Dubuque’s Dalzell Field, starting with tonight’s 7 p.m. opener against Orangeville.
“It makes sense for the safety of the kids,” Edler said. “It’s been a process. But we’re thankful it’s worked out and we’re thankful to have such a nice facility nearby that we can utilize.”
While there may be a few headaches along the way, the positives far outweigh the negatives in holding a spring season.
“We’re just really happy that the seniors have this opportunity,” Galena coach Ed Freed said. “They’ve been working extremely hard in the offseason, and there was a point in Illinois where we didn’t think we’d have any season at all. There’s a lot of differences playing in the spring, but our guys have done a great job handling it and it’s the same way for everybody. We’ll control what we can control and put out our best effort.”