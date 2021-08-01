Gannon Gremmel had changed his mind.
The former Dubuque Hempstead state wrestling champion decided he was going to come back for one more year at Iowa State.
Then, he sat down and had a conversation.
Now, he’s ready to start giving back in a bigger way to people around him.
“I thought I was going to come back and then I just started job searching,” said Gremmel, who connected with a former Cyclone athlete whose daughter is now a student at Iowa State. “He just ended up kind of giving me career advice and mentoring me and I got my foot in the door in a pretty good company.”
Gremmel, who won the 2021 Big 12 Conference heavyweight championship and is a two-time NCAA Division I All-American, is now working in medical sales for Olympus America, based in Boston.
“I’ll be sitting through surgeries and helping doctors. I’m super excited,” he said. “I think it’s just an awesome way to give back. If this is my way to give back to athletes and give back to other people, and I can make someone else’s life more fulfilling and healthier and happier, I think this is the best way to do it.”
Gremmel was a four-time state medalist and three-time state finalist for Hempstead, winning the 2016 Iowa Class 3A 285-pound state championship. He finished his high school career with a Dubuque-record 168 victories as a prep, including an undefeated senior season.
He broke into the lineup at Iowa State in 2018-19 and placed fifth at the Big 12 Championships. He was the Southern Scuffle champion and Big 12 runner-up in 2019-20 and earned his first trip to the NCAA Division I Championships before it was canceled at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. He was named a second-team All-American by the National Wrestling Coaches Association.
He topped that in his final season, winning the Big 12 title and placing fifth in a loaded weight class at the NCAA Championships.
While Gremmel’s career as a wrestler is over, he said he may be interested in getting into coaching sometime in the future.
“I might contact some universities around here. I know there’s a D-I university in Boston, I might give back, help them out, maybe be a volunteer assistant,” Gremmel said. “If I have time and can give back, I would definitely jump on that opportunity.”
Winning the Big 12 title will be perhaps his favorite memory from his wrestling career.
But what he will miss the most won’t be wrestling under the spotlight.
“I’ll miss, obviously Iowa State, Ames, the campus,” he said. “I’m going to miss working out with the guys, bonding while we’re all suffering. I’ll miss that. The sauna and just going on early morning runs.
“I’ll miss traveling with the guys. Traveling with the guys was a lot of fun. And obviously I’ll miss just the whole family feel. Those boys are my brothers.”