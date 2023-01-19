Morgan Hawkins was a force on both ends of the court.
The Dubuque Hempstead grad scored a game-best 19 points, and secured 14 rebounds to post a double-double to lead the University of Dubuque women’s basketball team past visiting Luther, 71-59, on Wedensday.
Isabella Tierney chipped in 15 points and Tabria Thomas 10 as the Spartans (11-6, 5-3 American Rivers Conference) surged to a 24-9 lead after the first quarter and never looked back.
Wartburg 63, Loras 51 — At Waverly, Iowa: Cierra Bachmann had 18 points, but the Duhawks (13-4, 6-2 American Rivers Conference) saw their three-game winning streak end. Dubuque Senior grad Olivia Baxter recorded two points for Wartburg.
UW-Platteville 65, UW-Whitewater 49 — At Whitewater, Wis.: Ella Mackiewicz erupted for a game-best 31 points as the Pioneers (9-9, 2-5 WIAC) pulled the road upset.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Dubuque 70, Luther 60 — At Stoltz Sports Center: Keegan Zimmerman recorded a game-best 21 points, Sam Kilburg added 19 and the Spartans (11-6, 5-3 A-R-C) won their second straight game.
Wartburg 93, Loras 78 — At Waverly, Iowa: Jared Pearson was 9 of 14 from the floor for a game-high 22 points, Tyler Bass contributed 13 points, but the Duhawks (11-6, 5-3 A-R-C) fell for the second straight game.
UW-Whitewater 85, UW-Platteville 65 —At Platteville, Wis.: Logan Pearson notched 21 points to lead UW-P, but the Pioneers (11-7, 4-3 WIAC) suffered a loss to end a four-game winning streak.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Darlington 48, Fennimore 43 — At Fennimore, Wis.: Reagan Jackson netted 16 points, and Carver Fitzsomins added 11 as the Wisconsin Division 4 No. 5-ranked Redbirds(14-1) edged the Golden Eagles on Tuesday. Brady Larson scored a game-high 18 points for Fennimore (8-6).
Maquoketa 88, Anamosa 68 — At Maquoketa, Iowa: Carter Meyer drained eight 3-pointers in a 32-point effort, Tye Hardin added 24 points and Ty Hinz notched 15 as the high-scoring Cardinals continued to roll and improved to 11-2 with a home win on Tuesday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Cascade 55, Northeast Goose Lake 38 — At Cascade, Iowa: Molly Roling scored 15 points, and Devin Simon 13 as the Iowa Class 2A fifth-ranked Cougars won their fourth straight on Tuesday to improve to 12-1.
BOYS BOWLING
Dubuque Hempstead 2,856, Cedar Rapids Washington 2,587 — At Cherry Lanes: Hudson Orr paced the Mustangs with a 257-208—465 series, and David O’Dell contributed a 181-255—436 to lead Hempstead in a Mississippi Valley Conference dual on Tuesday.
