BELLEVUE, Iowa — The majority of the state might not be clued in, but Friday night’s jam-packed homecoming crowd inside Bellevue Marquette’s gymnasium got everything it expected.
A nearly flawless performance from a so-far flawless team.
Behind contributions up and down the roster and a stifling pressure defense, the Marquette boys basketball team remained perfect on the season with a convincing 80-38 wire-to-wire victory in a Tri-Rivers Conference matchup.
Caden Kettmann was fierce on both ends, scoring 13 points and falling just shy of a school record with 19 rebounds. Spencer Roeder scored a team-high 14 points, Trevor Klein had 13 and Evan Scott added 10.
“We put in the work the entire offseason, lifting every single morning,” said Scott, who was crowned homecoming king before Friday’s tipoff. “We all put the work in and now we’re hoping to end it with state.”
The Mohawks (11-0) are off to their best start since at least 2005 as the eight-time state qualifiers look to build toward a state tournament run, a common theme for the school in the 1990s and early 2000s.
“I feel like we haven’t been to state in forever,” Scott said. “I feel like this is the year, and we’re gonna work as hard as we can to get there.”
Entering the game, Marquette was receiving votes in the latest Iowa Associated Press boys basketball rankings, and ranked No. 10 in the inaugural Iowa High School Athletic Association poll.
Expect each of those numbers to climb when the newest rankings are released in the coming days.
“Our team has put in the work, and we deserve to be (ranked) higher,” Scott said.
Marquette showed early that it was not going to be denied a win on homecoming, surging out to a 9-0 lead at a lightning-quick pace.
Not only did the Mohawks pour it on early, they spread the wealth throughout the majority of their bench. Seven different Marquette players reached the scorer’s book in the opening frame, and by the end of a dominating first half of play, 10 Mohawks contributed to the onslaught.
“We have 12 people who can score at all times,” Scott said. “If one player has an off night, we got a sub to bring in. It’s good to have a bench that can keep playing no matter what. We always say that we have two sets of starters.”
Kettmann led the array of Mohawk first-half bucket scorers with nine points, while Roeder and Scott contributed eight points apiece.
But as impressive as they were on offense, Marquette’s defense was equally as good. They overpowered the Orioles with a suffocating full-court press, forcing turnovers that converted to easy baskets on offense.
“Our coach tells us, ‘All gas, no brakes,”’ Scott said. “We don’t ever stop. If we keep harassing them, we’re gonna get that ball and turn it into easy layups. We believe we can beat anyone. All we have to do is play hard and we can do anything we want.”
