The University of Dubuque and Loras College picked up seven of the 11 American Rivers Conference athlete of the week accolades on Tuesday.
Dubuque’s Daniela Miranda, a junior from Woodstock, Ill., earned the women’s athlete of the week and the women’s golfer of the week award. She earned medalist honors and led the Spartans to the team title in the Luther Norse Sail Classic this weekend in Dike, Iowa.
Loras’ Luke Guttormson, a sophomore from West Bend, Wis., and Kassie Rosenbum, a sophomore from Guttenberg, Iowa, swept the cross country honors. Both of them won the Kohawk Invitational hosted by Coe College on Friday.
Loras’ Braylin Mensik, a sophomore from Algonquin, Ill., took the women’s soccer defensive player of the week award after scoring one goal and assisting on another in a pair of wins.
Loras’ Meghann Long, a junior from Dubuque Wahlert, earned the women’s tennis weekly award. She won a pair of singles matches and a doubles match in two team victories.
Dubuque swept the volleyball weekly honors behind Grace Strawser, a senior defensive specialist from Bettendorf, Iowa, and Darby Hawtrey, a sophomore outside hitter from Clarence, Iowa. They helped the Spartans to a 4-0 week.
Five to be inducted into Clarke Athletics Hall of Fame — Clarke University’s Athletics Hall of Fame will grow by five members next month. This year’s induction class will include Morgan Bradford (Track and Field, 2012), Brock Helms (Baseball, 1996), Cara (Clark) LaPlaca (Softball/Coach, 1999), Sandy Sirvid-Twedt (Tennis, 2001) and Alex Wilharm (Volleyball, 2011). The induction ceremony is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14, at the R.C. & Celeste Wahlert Atrium.
UW-P picks four for Hall of Fame — Four former University of Wisconsin-Platteville all-Americans will be inducted into the school’s Athletic Hall of Fame on Saturday, Sept. 21. The ceremony will take place at 9 a.m. in Velzy Commons of Ullsvik Hall. The inductees include football player Barry Braganz (Class of 1991), track and field athlete Andy Paulsen (2003), basketball player Tyler Selk (2003) and track and field athlete Corey Stelljes (2004).
Lowe to coach Pioneers — The University of Wisconsin-Platteville has tabbed a familiar name to guide the softball team. Becca Lowe has been selected as the next head coach of the Pioneers.
Lowe returns to her alma mater after serving as head varsity softball coach at Platteville High School in Platteville for the last four seasons. Under her direction, the Hillmen went 63-32 (.663), produced one second team all-state, nine first team all-conference and two honorable mention players.
Bissell wins character award — Recent Clarke University graduate Alexa Bissell, of Brookfield, Ill., has been named the recipient of the 2018-19 Heart of America Athletic Conference Dr. LeRoy Walker Champions of Character Award. Bissell, who spent three seasons as a member of coach Josh Printz’s women’s soccer program, will now be considered for the national award, which will be announced on National Awards Day later this month.
Dolter playing at Luther — Riley Dolter, a 2019 graduate of Wahlert High School, is a freshman linebacker on the Luther College football team.
Doll playing at Whitewater — Ashton Doll, a graduate of Lancaster High School, will compete for the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater volleyball team this season. The senior is majoring in physical education.