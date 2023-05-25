parker

Loras College’s Kassie Parker earned a pair of No. 1 seeds for the NCAA Division III national meet, which runs today through Saturday in Rochester, N.Y.

The Loras College women’s track & field team will take a loaded lineup to Rochester, N.Y., this weekend in search of a fourth consecutive NCAA Division III team championship.

Clayton Ridge graduate Kassie Parker leads the Duhawks with top seeds in both of her events — the 5K and 10K. The Duhawks also earned top seeds in the 4x400 relay and with Grace Alley in the heptathlon.

