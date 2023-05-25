The Loras College women’s track & field team will take a loaded lineup to Rochester, N.Y., this weekend in search of a fourth consecutive NCAA Division III team championship.
Clayton Ridge graduate Kassie Parker leads the Duhawks with top seeds in both of her events — the 5K and 10K. The Duhawks also earned top seeds in the 4x400 relay and with Grace Alley in the heptathlon.
Loras qualified in 17 events for the event hosted by St. John Fisher University. The meet begins Thursday and concludes Saturday.
A pair of former area athletes earned top seeds as a member of the University of Wisconsin-LaCrosse juggernaut. Benton, Wis., native Emma Lawrence runs on the 4x100 relay, and Platteville, Wis., native Skye Digman landed the top seeds in the shot put and hammer throw.
Here is a capsule look at each event, with the top seed and local qualifiers:
100 METERS
Top seed — Tina Shelton (UW-Whitewater) 11.54.
Local qualifiers — 13, Gabrielle Noland (Loras) 11.91; 16, Marion Edwards (Loras) 11.93.
200 METERS
Top seed — Jasmyn Crawford (Whittier) 23.81.
Local qualifier — 3, Gabrielle Noland (Loras) 24.13.
400 METERS
Top seed — Kenadee Wayt (Mount Union) 54.18.
Local qualifier — 2, Alyssa Pfadenhauer (Loras) 54.67.
800 METERS
Top seed — Emma Kelley (Washington U) 2:04.41.
Local qualifier — 21, Elly Burds (Loras) 2:12.17.
1,500 METERS
Top seed — Annika Urban (Emory) 4:19.43.
Local qualifiers — None.
5,000 METERS
Top seed — Kassie Parker (Loras) 15:37.0.
Other local qualifiers — None.
10,000 METERS
Top seed — Kassie Parker (Loras) 32.36.22.
Other local qualifier — 9, Shaelyn Hostager (Wartburg/Dubuque Hempstead) 35:21.23.
110 METER HURDLES
Top seed — Birgen Nelson (Gustavus Adolphus) 13.32.
Local qualifier — 2, Emma Lawrence (UW-LaCrosse/Benton) 13.51.
400 HURDLES
Top seed — Natalia Sawyer (Buffalo State) 58.61.
Local qualifier — 3, Emma Lawrence (UW-LaCrosse/Benton) 59.62.
3,000 METER STEEPLECHASE
Top seed — Aubrie Fisher (Wartburg) 10:22.07.
Local qualifier — 20, Ellie Osterberger (Loras) 10:49.05.
4x100 RELAY
Top seed — UW-LaCrosse (Emma Lawrence runs third leg) 45.95.
Local qualifier — 2, Loras (Harmony Creasy, Marion Edwards, Stevie Lambe, Kelly Kohlof) 46.11.