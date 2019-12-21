POTOSI, Wis. — After a quiet first half, Shullsburg junior Layla Alt knew her team needed a spark.
Following a Calli Jerry 3-pointer to break a 36-36 tie with 5:14 remaining, Alt went the length of the court on two consecutive possessions for a pair of running floaters to give the Division 5 No. 4-ranked Miners a six-point cushion with three minutes remaining. That was all the undefeated Miners needed as they held on for a 51-45 win over Potosi/Cassville on Friday night.
Shullsburg (7-0, 3-0) got a team-high 13 points from Alt, including nine in the second half.
“Layla was playing a little bit timid against their zone in the first half,” Shullsburg coach Nathan Russell said. “She sure was clutch in the second half though, with those baskets and a big free throw down the stretch.”
The Miners led for the majority of the first half, allowing Potosi/Casville (3-4, 0-1) to knot the game up at 19-19 on an Anna Kartman basket, but Shullsburg held on to a 22-21 lead at the break.
“We knew coming in that it was going to be a difficult game for us, especially with that 1-3-1 zone that they run,” Russell said. “We did a good job of being patient with it, but the shots just weren’t falling for us. When we got touches at the high post, that was able to open some things up for us.”
Potosi/Cassville was able to tie the game at 29 on a Lilly Post offensive putback with 10:23 remaining and again on a Kartman basket before taking the lead with 8:47 to play on a layup from Kartman. She finished the game with 16 points, behind Post’s 17-point effort.
“Potosi/Cassville was tenacious and you have to give them credit,” Russell said. “We simply needed to fight harder in the second half.”
A basket from Kylie Reuter gave Potosi/Cassville its biggest lead at 35-31, but the Miners responded with a pair of free throws from Kayla Klotz and another big 3-pointer from Jerry to put Shullsburg back up by one with six minutes remaining. Jerry, who finished the game with nine points, added another 3 to start a 7-1 run for the Miners.
Shullsburg, who was playing without starter and second leading scorer Anna Wiegel, got 12 points from Klotz and seven from Madison Russell.
“With Anna being sick, we had to have other girls step up tonight,” Alt said. “Once we got that cushion in the second half, we all were able to relax a little bit.”
A basket from Post with 20 seconds left made it a four-point game, but Potosi/Cassville couldn’t draw a foul until just three seconds remained.
“I’m very proud of the way these girls gutted it out and didn’t crumble when the shots weren’t falling,” Russell said. “They needed to fight harder and that’s just what they did.”