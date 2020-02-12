David Roth believes the Western Dubuque bowling team needed a night like Tuesday with the state qualifying meets on the near horizon.
The Bobcats rolled a 3,123 for a 40-pin victory over Dubuque Senior at Creslanes in Dubuque. Western Dubuque also took the girls match, 2,620-2,445.
“We’ve kind of been struggling a little bit lately, so it was huge to have a meet like this right before districts,” said Roth, who shot a 203-253—456 to lead all bowlers in the individual portion of the meet. “I was down here (Monday) night, and some of the Hempstead guys were giving me tips, because they wanted us to beat Senior, too.
“This was kind of neck-and-neck tonight, which is good experience for districts, too. We were kind of sweating a little bit when Senior shot that 268 in Bakers, but we ended up pulling it out. It was a fun night of bowling.”
Alec Nadermann contributed a 169-236—405 for the Bobcats, who also got a 402 from Jacob Butcher, a 381 from Nathan Vaske and a 377 from Nathan Kramer. Ben Heiberger’s 334 did not factor in the team scoring as Western Dubuque trailed, 2,052-2,021, after individuals.
The Bobcats responded with Baker games of 180, 246, 247, 258 and 171 to catch and then pull away from the Rams.
Aidan Kohl scored a 186-255—441 for the Rams, who also got a 431 from Jared Lattner, a 428 from Aidin Bettcher, a 396 from Mason Krieg and a 356 from Peter Sullivan. Logan Jasper’s 349 did not factor in the scoring.
Senior shot Baker games of 145, 203, 217, 198 and 268 to pressure the Bobcats.
“Tonight’s a good example of how every pin matters, and that’s a message we’ve talked about all season,” Senior coach Chris Schultz said. “If you don’t throw a perfect shot on your first ball, you can still come back and score. We had a couple of our bowlers win matches in the (Sedona) Junior Big Ten by a single pin, and the key there was sticking with it and getting every pin you can.”
Olivia Neyen shot a 181-199—380 to lead the Western Dubuque girls. Sara Horsfield shot a 365, followed by Kirsten Butcher (346), Sam Neuses (336) and Grace Kramer (314), while Rylie Bergfeld’s 274 did not factor in the team scoring.
The Bobcats, who led, 1,741-1,605 after individuals, tossed Baker games of 163, 167, 168, 178 and 203 to hold off Senior.
“It was important to have a night like this tonight,” Neyen said. “We struggled a little bit and had a hard time adjusting at the beginning, but we kept fighting and it worked out for us.
“We have a lot of experience bowling at different lanes, which is important going to districts. The mental side is so important, and we’ve proven that we can make adjustments and bowl well, no matter what the conditions are.”
Emma Clancy led all girls with a 176-205—381 for Senior. Brooke Poll added a 346, followed by Abriana Berwanger (310), Morgan Bettcher (286) and Jacquelyn Hochrein (282). Ella Pregler’s 250 did not factor in the scoring. Senior rolled Baker games of 164, 147, 156, 193 and 180.
“I think we’re doing all right going into districts,” Clancy said. “We’ve had to deal with some adversity, and we’ve had some new girls step into different roles for us this season, but they’ve all stepped up for sure.
“I liked how we kept our energy up today. That’s going to be so important at regionals. You can’t afford to get down if you miss a shot. You have to stay positive and keep the energy up.”
State meet qualifying takes place Tuesday. Senior bowls in a Class 3A event at Creslanes, while Western Dubuque competes in Class 2A and heads to Clinton.