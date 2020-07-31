Iowa’s most prolific prep volleyball program announced a historic move on Thursday.
Dubuque Wahlert has named Paige Griffith as the program’s next head volleyball coach, succeeding title-winning coach Lindsey Beaves who retired earlier this month citing concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.
A 2018 Loras College graduate and former starting setter for the Duhawks, Griffith takes over Iowa’s most decorated program in the sport two years removed from winning its state record 20th state volleyball championship. She also becomes the first volleyball coach to be hired without a previous connection to the Wahlert program.
“So many of my teammates (at Loras) went to Wahlert and we got very close,” said Griffith, 24, a Granville, Ill., native whose taken up permanent residence in Dubuque. She added that she also coached several Wahlert girls through the Dubuque Blaze volleyball club. “It was the school in Dubuque that I had the most exposure to. The program, the legacy, the tradition they’ve got — I felt like it was a no-brainer, this is a job that I want.”
Prior to her Dubuque arrival, Griffith helped Parkland College obtain two National Junior College Athletic Association national championships. She then transferred to Loras, where she played from 2017-18, racking up 1,416 career assists and was named all-conference as a senior.
Following her 2018 senior campaign at Loras, Griffith became a student assistant with the Duhawks. She was Loras’ setters coach in 2019 and has coached local club volleyball the past three seasons.
Now she’s taking on a Golden Eagles program that has more championship banners than anyone. Griffith called replacing Beaves “tough shoes to fill” but is also embracing the challenge.
“I think I could look at it as intimidating, but also, what more could you want as a coach?” said Griffith. “Greatness and desire to win is instilled in these girls. I just think it’s a great opportunity.”
Unsure about the safety of a fall season during the coronavirus pandemic, Beaves abruptly resigned on July 9 after seven seasons coaching Wahlert anticipating she will be pregnant with her second child. Her coaching career was highlighted with a string of three straight state titles from 2016-18, and Beaves (maiden name Kane) was a part of three more championships as a player under hall of fame coach Tom Keating.
Keating remains Wahlert’s longest-tenured coach, as well as the Iowa record-holder for titles. He left the program in 2004 and each of his successors (Julie Kieffer, Amy Tranel and Beaves) were all former Eagles assistants. Keating himself was an assistant under Gail Hodge.
The Griffith hiring may buck that inner-program tradition, but Wahlert athletic director Tom English is nonetheless thrilled to bring her on board.
“We are very excited about Paige taking the reigns as our next head coach,” English said in a press release. “She has been a part of some very good programs, working under some excellent coaches. She knows what it takes to win.
“I believe her enthusiasm and energy will be contagious within the program, and we’re happy to have her on board to help add to the rich tradition of Wahlert volleyball.”
Schools across Iowa are in for a peculiar volleyball season to say the least. The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union recently released social-distancing guidelines for matches this season which seek to limit player-to-player contact, call for masks and emphasize sanitation while the nation deals with the coronavirus pandemic.
“It’s not just going to be strange for us, but it’s strange for everyone,” Griffith said. “Coaching in a mask is going to be something I never thought about. ... Little things like that are for sure going to be a challenge.
“But there’s no reason to fret over it. When we show up, we’re here to play volleyball.”
In Griffith, all three Dubuque city schools now have hired new volleyball coaches within the last several months. Dubuque Senior announced 2012 alum Haley Zenner as its new volleyball coach last week and Jacque Arensdorf is entering her second season guiding her alma mater, Hempstead.