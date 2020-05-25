07152018-allstargame06-em.jpg
Dylan Gotto returns to a Farley semi-pro baseball team that won the Eastern Iowa Hawkeye League’s preseason and postseason tournaments last season. The Hawks also won their own tournament last summer.

 EILEEN MESLAR Telegraph Herald

The Eastern Iowa Hawkeye League plans to open its season this weekend, nearly a month later than usual due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The league has already canceled its preseason tournament, which typically kicks off the semi-pro baseball season each year.

Here is a capsule look at the EIHL teams, in order of last season’s regular-season finish, on the eve of the season:

KEY WEST

Managers: Brett LaMere and Nick Woltkamp

2019 record: 24-10 overall, 11-3 EIHL

2019 highlights: Cascade and Worthington tournament champions

Key returning players: Andrew Redman, Anthony Ruden, Nick Woltkamp, Brett LaMere, Ben Oglesby, Anthony Razo, Logan Kelleher, Lake Rosson, Jake Blunt

Promising newcomers: Jakob Kirman, Johnny Blake

DYERSVILLE

Manager: Cole Klostermann

2019 record: 16-13 overall, 9-5 EIHL

2019 highlights: Dyersville tournament champions

Key returners: TJ Deardorff, Riley LeGrand, Alex Savary

Key departures: Matt Ungs, Michael Goerdt, Elliot Salter

Promising newcomers: Grant Riggan, Jacob Lee

CASCADE

Managers: Mark Simon and Nate McMullen

2019 record: 23-15 overall, 8-6 EIHL

2019 highlights: Holy Cross tournament champions, second place at Cascade, and Peosta, third at Bernard

Key returners: Bryce Simon, Nate McMullen, Derek Lieurance, Brock Simon, Austin Gehl, Nolan Weber, Blake Simon, Jackson Bennett, Brad Boeckenstedt, Haris Takes.

Key departures: Dilan Simon, Regan Takes

Promising newcomers: Greg Bennett, Logan Otting, Braden Houston, Bryce Shares

RICKARDSVILLE

Manager: Lenny TeKippe

2019 record: 20-19 overall, 8-6 EIHL

2019 highlights: Placid tournament champions; third at Rickardsville, Holy Cross and Zwingle; fourth at Worthington

Key returning players: Jeff Steele, Jack Hoffman, Nate Hall, Ryan Mabe, Joey Lehmann, Jeff Lehmann, Sam Vorwald, Cam Steffen, Hunter Zieser

FARLEY

Managers: Paul Scherrman and Mike Scherrman

2019 record: 39-16, 8-6 EIHL, 11-2 Prairie League

2019 highlights: EIHL pre-season tournament champions, Farley Tournament champions, Prairie League and EIHL champions; third at Cascade tournament

Key returning players: Andy Seabrooke, Alex Vaassen, Craig Kerper, Dylan Gotto, Hunter Westhoff, Brian Miller, Robbie Anstoetter, Tony Anstoetter, Sawyer Nauman, Calvin Harris, Brian Breen, Parker Ridge, Max Pins, Chris Kerper, Aaron Saeugling, Derek Hardin, Justin McIntosh, Matt Scherrman, Scott Harris, Dan Kramer.

Promising newcomers: Griffen Pschigoda, Caleb Larson

DUBUQUE BUDWEISERS

Managers: Mike Canevello and Jim Winter

2019 record: 16-19 overall, 6-8 EIHL

2019 highlights: Third at EIHL preseason tournament; third at Bellevue Tournament

Key returning players: Cole Thompson, Wil Courtney, Alex Savary, Cody Beck

Key departures: Matt Gruszkowski, Mark Hennessy, Tyler Carlson

Promising newcomers: Curtis Lilienthal, Aidan Wojciehowski, Mike Coughlin, Hunter Fallon, Cody Blackburn, Ryan Wohlers, Matt Jeter

WORTHINGTON

Manager: Travis Rahe

2019 record: 5-20, 3-11 EIHL

2019 highlights: second place at Placid tournament

Key returning players: Ben Ogden, Travis Rahe, Tyler Rahe, Josh Hollenback, Mitch Gotto, Andrue Henry, Brock Marbach

Key departures: Marquis Dew

Promising newcomers: Seamus O’Connor, Camden Leonard, Ryley Helle

MONTICELLO

Managers: Tanner Felton and Garrett Hanken

2019 record: 9-21 overall, 3-11 EIHL

2019 highlights: Advancing to the championship game in the Holy Cross Tournament

Key returning players: Jacob Thompson, AJ Reuter, Michael Reuter, Andrew Mescher, Tanner Felton, Matt Holmes, Zach Monk, Lucas Stutt, Tyler Felton

Key departures: Nick Miller, Mitch Monk, Evan Felton

Promising newcomers: Andrew Mescher, Ryan Manternach, Kyle Sperfslage, Jon Mootz