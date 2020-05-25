The Eastern Iowa Hawkeye League plans to open its season this weekend, nearly a month later than usual due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The league has already canceled its preseason tournament, which typically kicks off the semi-pro baseball season each year.
Here is a capsule look at the EIHL teams, in order of last season’s regular-season finish, on the eve of the season:
KEY WEST
Managers: Brett LaMere and Nick Woltkamp
2019 record: 24-10 overall, 11-3 EIHL
2019 highlights: Cascade and Worthington tournament champions
Key returning players: Andrew Redman, Anthony Ruden, Nick Woltkamp, Brett LaMere, Ben Oglesby, Anthony Razo, Logan Kelleher, Lake Rosson, Jake Blunt
Promising newcomers: Jakob Kirman, Johnny Blake
DYERSVILLE
Manager: Cole Klostermann
2019 record: 16-13 overall, 9-5 EIHL
2019 highlights: Dyersville tournament champions
Key returners: TJ Deardorff, Riley LeGrand, Alex Savary
Key departures: Matt Ungs, Michael Goerdt, Elliot Salter
Promising newcomers: Grant Riggan, Jacob Lee
CASCADE
Managers: Mark Simon and Nate McMullen
2019 record: 23-15 overall, 8-6 EIHL
2019 highlights: Holy Cross tournament champions, second place at Cascade, and Peosta, third at Bernard
Key returners: Bryce Simon, Nate McMullen, Derek Lieurance, Brock Simon, Austin Gehl, Nolan Weber, Blake Simon, Jackson Bennett, Brad Boeckenstedt, Haris Takes.
Key departures: Dilan Simon, Regan Takes
Promising newcomers: Greg Bennett, Logan Otting, Braden Houston, Bryce Shares
RICKARDSVILLE
Manager: Lenny TeKippe
2019 record: 20-19 overall, 8-6 EIHL
2019 highlights: Placid tournament champions; third at Rickardsville, Holy Cross and Zwingle; fourth at Worthington
Key returning players: Jeff Steele, Jack Hoffman, Nate Hall, Ryan Mabe, Joey Lehmann, Jeff Lehmann, Sam Vorwald, Cam Steffen, Hunter Zieser
FARLEY
Managers: Paul Scherrman and Mike Scherrman
2019 record: 39-16, 8-6 EIHL, 11-2 Prairie League
2019 highlights: EIHL pre-season tournament champions, Farley Tournament champions, Prairie League and EIHL champions; third at Cascade tournament
Key returning players: Andy Seabrooke, Alex Vaassen, Craig Kerper, Dylan Gotto, Hunter Westhoff, Brian Miller, Robbie Anstoetter, Tony Anstoetter, Sawyer Nauman, Calvin Harris, Brian Breen, Parker Ridge, Max Pins, Chris Kerper, Aaron Saeugling, Derek Hardin, Justin McIntosh, Matt Scherrman, Scott Harris, Dan Kramer.
Promising newcomers: Griffen Pschigoda, Caleb Larson
DUBUQUE BUDWEISERS
Managers: Mike Canevello and Jim Winter
2019 record: 16-19 overall, 6-8 EIHL
2019 highlights: Third at EIHL preseason tournament; third at Bellevue Tournament
Key returning players: Cole Thompson, Wil Courtney, Alex Savary, Cody Beck
Key departures: Matt Gruszkowski, Mark Hennessy, Tyler Carlson
Promising newcomers: Curtis Lilienthal, Aidan Wojciehowski, Mike Coughlin, Hunter Fallon, Cody Blackburn, Ryan Wohlers, Matt Jeter
WORTHINGTON
Manager: Travis Rahe
2019 record: 5-20, 3-11 EIHL
2019 highlights: second place at Placid tournament
Key returning players: Ben Ogden, Travis Rahe, Tyler Rahe, Josh Hollenback, Mitch Gotto, Andrue Henry, Brock Marbach
Key departures: Marquis Dew
Promising newcomers: Seamus O’Connor, Camden Leonard, Ryley Helle
MONTICELLO
Managers: Tanner Felton and Garrett Hanken
2019 record: 9-21 overall, 3-11 EIHL
2019 highlights: Advancing to the championship game in the Holy Cross Tournament
Key returning players: Jacob Thompson, AJ Reuter, Michael Reuter, Andrew Mescher, Tanner Felton, Matt Holmes, Zach Monk, Lucas Stutt, Tyler Felton
Key departures: Nick Miller, Mitch Monk, Evan Felton
Promising newcomers: Andrew Mescher, Ryan Manternach, Kyle Sperfslage, Jon Mootz