DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Major League Baseball seemed to send a strong signal over the weekend that plans to play in Dyersville this season still are very much in play.
The league shared on its social media channels a 44-second drone video of the Field of Dreams site, where construction continues on an 8,000-seat stadium.
The New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox are slated to play on Aug. 13 at the site, but those plans are uncertain amid the COVID-19 pandemic that has called into question whether a season will be played this year — and whether the Dyersville game will be held.
On Friday, MLB posted the video on Facebook and Twitter with the caption, “Dreaming of this ...” That post has been shared about 1,500 times on Facebook and viewed more than 190,000 times on Twitter.
On Saturday, MLB shared the video on Instagram with the caption, “Sweet (Field of) Dreams. Construction is still underway in Iowa.” That video had been viewed more than 530,000 times as of Sunday afternoon.