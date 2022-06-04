Dubuque Hempstead’s offense may finally be off the ground and running.
After a slow start, the Mustang bats heated up on Friday, pounding out 25 hits over a 12-3 and 14-1 doubleheader sweep of Cedar Rapids Jefferson at Dick Core Field.
Solen Munson drilled a home run in the opener, while Jonny Muehring, Nolan Schroeder, Brock Booth and Lane Wels each hit for doubles. Muehring and Cole Swartz blasted homers in the night cap for Hempstead.
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 14-10, Dubuque Senior 4-5 — At Senior: Jack Aitchison, Jon Wille and Jared Ostwinkle hit doubles in the opener, while Mason Kunkel, Wille and Ostwinkle added doubles in the nightcap, but the Rams couldn’t match the offensive firepower of the Cougars.
Western Dubuque 8, Linn-Mar 7 (8 innings) — At Farley, Iowa: The Bobcats rallied from a 7-0 deficit in the first game of a doubleheader with the Lions, capping it with a walk-off victory on Bryn Vantiger’s single to right that scored Ryker Staudenmaier.
The second contest ended after the TH went to press.
(Thursday’s results)
Dyersville Beckman 8-14, West Delaware 7-12 — At Dyersville, Iowa: The Trailblazers enjoyed two of their biggest wins on the season with a doubleheader sweep of WaMaC Conference rival West Delaware at Commercial Club Park.
The Class 2A No. 6-ranked Trailblazers (7-5) scored eight runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to rally from a 3-0 deficit in the opener. J.T. Recker went 3-for-3 with an RBI out of the No. 9 hole, Nick Schmidt and Luke Sigwarth added two hits apiece, and Eli Kluesner drove in three runs and doubled in support of winning pitcher Nate Offerman, who struck out four and scattered nine hits.
Kluesner added three hits and three RBIs in the nightcap, while Matthew Florence, Owen Huehnergarth, Rob Kronlage and Sigwarth had two apiece. Jackson Oberbroeckling homered and drove in two runs, while Huehnergarth, Schmidt, Offerman and Sigwarth had two RBIs each.
Cascade 16, Tipton 1 (6 innings) — At Tipton, Iowa: The Cougars (6-0) enjoyed six-run third and sixth innings in the blowout win. Tanner Simon and Ty Frasher each went 3-for-4, while Will Hosch, Cade Rausch and Justin Roling contributed two hits apiece. Hosch drove in three and Simon, Jack Menster and Roling chipped in two apiece to support winning pitcher Jase Reinke, who allowed just three hits.
Bellevue 7, Durant 5 — At Durant, Iowa: The Comets scored four runs in the top of the seventh to earn their first victory of the season. Beau Walgamuth went 3-for-3, and Tyler Nemmers, Cal Bonifas and Cameron Casel added two hits apiece for Bellevue (1-5). Dawson Weber fanned eight in 6 2/3 innings for the victory, and Chris Klein picked up the save.
Bellevue Marquette 20, Springville 3 — At Springville, Iowa: The Mohawks (4-3) got three hits from Caden Kettmann and two apiece from Zach Templeton, Kannon Still, Eli Scott and Evan Scott in the Tri-Rivers Conference rout. Kettmann, Eli Scott and Evan Scott drove in three runs each, and Evan Scott fanned seven in a complete-game four-inning three-hitter.
Marion 11-12, Maquoketa 0-1 — At Maquoketa, Iowa: Sean Swanson went 2-for-2 for Maquoketa (3-8) in the opener, and Brady Pauls had the Cardinals’ lone hit in the nightcap against the defending Class 3A state champs, who improved to 10-2.
Alburnett 8-15, Edgewood-Colesburg 2-6 — At Alburnett, Iowa: Cael Funk and Pryce Rochford had two hits apiece for Ed-Co (3-5) in the opener.
PREP SOFTBALL
Linn-Mar 4-10, Dubuque Senior 1-1 — At Wiegand Field: Sophie Link drove in the Rams’ lone run in the opener, then Josie Potts did the same in the nightcap as Senior couldn’t find clutch hits against the Lions.
Dubuque Hempstead 7-6, Cedar Falls 5-0 — At Cedar Falls, Iowa: Lydia Ettema tossed a gem, going the distance with six strikeouts and allowing only one hit, while Jadyn Glab went deep once again to power the Mustangs to a road sweep of the Tigers on Thursday.
Western Dubuque 4-0, Cedar Rapids Xavier 1-4 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Audrey Biermann went 3-for-4 and Meredith Gatto struck out seven to pick up the win in the circle as the Bobcats won the opener and earned a split with the Saints on Thursday.
