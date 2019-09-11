Karlie Welbes won the 200 individual medley and had a hand in two relay titles as the Dubuque Wahlert girls swim team rolled past Waterloo, 137-49, on Tuesday night at Loras College.
Welbes won the 200 IM in 2:16.79, and teamed with Tori Michel, Zoe Heiar and Alaina Schmidt to win the 200 medley relay in 1:57.69. Welbes was also on the winning 200 freestyle relay team with Hayley Welbes, Alaina Schmidt and Avery Schmidt in 1:46.42.
Heiar also won the 500 freestyle in 5:42.44. Michel took the 100 freestyle in 57.59 seconds.
Iowa City West 145, Dubuque Hempstead 40 — At Loras: Samantha Fish gained the Mustangs’ only victory on Monday night with a 1:04.07 to capture the 100 backstroke.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Hillmen 5th — Platteville ranks fifth in Division 2 in the second rankings of the season by the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association. The Hillmen are 18-1 on the season.
River Ridge (7-0) ranks eighth in Division 3, and Cuba City (10-1) just cracked into the top 10. Shullsburg (5-1) is ninth in Division 4, where Iowa-Grant also received honorable mention.
Mineral Point 3, Southwestern 1 — At Mineral Point, Wis.: Mallory Lindsey had 26 assists, Ella Chambers added 14 digs and Nicole Johnson 11 kills as the Pointers won, 25-8, 12-25, 25-22, 25-21.
Cuba City 3, Fennimore 0 — At Fennimore, Wis.: Kayla Stich played to 19 assists and Hailey Stich contributed 15 kills as the Cubans notched a sweep, 25-13, 25-18, 28-26.
Cassville 3, Belmont 0 — At Cassville, Wis.: Anna Kartman had 12 kills and four blocks, Lydia Reynolds added 14 digs, seven kills and two aces, and the Comets swept the Braves, 25-18, 25-23, 25-15.
Highland 3, Belmont 1 — At Belmont, Wis.: Ashley Knebel was a force with 27 assists for the Braves in a 25-15, 25-19, 12-25, 25-23 loss.
Shullsburg 3, Benton 2 — At Benton, Wis.: The Miners escaped on the road with a hard-fought victory in five sets over the Zephyrs.
Iowa-Grant 3, Darlington 2 — At Livingston, Wis.: The Panthers survived a five-set thriller to outlast the Redbirds.
Dubuque Hempstead 3, Linn-Mar 2 — At Marion, Iowa: The Mustangs battled to the very end and clinched a five-set victory over the Lions, 14-25, 25-21, 25-18, 19-25, 15-11, in a tough road environment.
Dubuque Senior 3, Waterloo East 0 — At Waterloo, Iowa: The Rams cruised to a road sweep, 25-20, 25-23, 25-19.
Cedar Falls 3, Western Dubuque 0 — At Cedar Falls, Iowa: The Bobcats were swept on the road by the Tigers, 25-9, 25-6, 25-14.
Dyersville Beckman 3, Marion 0 — At Dyersville, Iowa: Jada Wills crushed 18 kills as the Trailblazers (14-2) rolled in a 25-22, 25-19, 25-16 sweep.
Galena 2, West Carroll 0 — At Galena, Ill.: Maggie Furlong delivered 10 kills and six digs, Sami Wasmund added eight kills and seven blocks, and the Pirates cruised, 25-12, 25-9.
East Dubuque 2, Scales Mound 0 — At East Dubuque, Ill.: Jamie Frey had 13 digs, but the Hornets fell to the Warriors, 25-10, 25-19.
WOMEN’S TENNIS
Loras 5, Wartburg 4 — At Waverly, Iowa: Wahlert grad Meghann Long won pivotal matches at No. 2 singles and No. 3 doubles, and the Duhawks improved to 5-0 by knocking off the reigning American Rivers Conference champs.
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Loras 3, Augustana 0 — At Loras AWC: Kayla Kinney had 13 kills and Jessalyn Roling 27 assists as the Duhawks (8-2) earned a sweep, 25-12, 25-22, 25-9.
Mount Mercy 3, Clarke 1 — At Kehl Center: Clarke dropped to 10-3 despite 19 kills from Kasey Davis in the 25-18, 25-21, 22-25, 26-24 defeat.
MEN’S SOCCER
St. Ambrose 3, Clarke 2 (OT) — At Clarke: George Braima and Rio Athwal scored for the Pride, who got nipped in extra time.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Loras 2, North Central 0 — At Rock Bowl: The No. 19-ranked Duhawks earned the shutout to improve to 5-0.