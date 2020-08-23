A capsule look at the boys city cross country season:
HEMPSTEAD
Coach — Mark Ressler (14th season)
Last season — The Mustangs went 90-3, won the Mississippi Valley Conference super meet and divisional meet and finished second at the Iowa Class 4A state qualifying meet. They also took third at the state meet in Fort Dodge, only 13 points behind champion West Des Moines Dowling.
Returning state placewinners — Ryan Winger (sr., 6th overall, 15:48.6), Owen Maloney (sr., 8th, 15:53.5), Mason Suarez (sr., 11th, 16:00.9), Marcus Leitzen (jr., 31st, 16:24.3), Brady Blean (jr., 64th, 16:45.0), Derek Leicht (jr., 100th, 17:14.5).
Other returning letterwinners — Josh Davis (sr.), Nick Turnis (sr.), Andrew Johnson (sr.).
Promising newcomers — Jonathon O’Brien (jr.), Caleb Kass (soph.), John Maloney (fr.)
Ranked runners — Winger is ranked No. 1, Maloney is No. 2, Suarez is No. 4, and Leitzen is No. 14 in the Iowa Track Coaches Association preseason poll.
Season outlook — The Mustangs open the season ranked No. 1, and for good reason with four individuals in the top 14. Winger and Maloney are the top two runners back from the state meet a year ago, and Suarez was the fourth fastest non-senior there. Hempstead returns its top four scorers from the state meet and six of the seven who competed in Fort Dodge. Despite a deep roster and extreme competition for varsity spots, Ressler has been impressed by the team camaraderie and positive culture within the program. Hempstead is seeking its fifth MVC divisional title in the past eight seasons. The Mustangs have won the JV super meet and divisional meet the past two seasons.
SENIOR
Coach — Dain Leytem (first season)
Last season — The Rams placed sixth at the MVC divisional meet and took eighth at the Iowa Class 4A state qualifying meet.
Returning state placewinners — Connor Kilgore (sr., 37th overall, 16:31.6).
Other returning letterwinners — Foster Hull (sr.), Easton Stackis (jr.), Zach Kahle (sr.), Jack Tonn (jr.), Robert Howes (soph.), Reed Kelly (jr.), Ryan Klauer (jr.), Owen Hull (soph.), Joe Schmitt (soph.), Josh Wu (sr.).
Promising newcomers — Nyle Jenkins (fr.), Owen Nauman (fr.), Sam Weber (fr.).
Season outlook — Leytem takes over the program from long-time coach Gary Wittman, who retired at the end of last season along with veteran assistant coach Paul Kilgore. Leytem spent the past eight seasons helping build Hempstead into a state powerhouse program and is a veteran of the local road-racing scene. He benefits from Senior’s entire varsity lineup returning from a year ago. His primary focus will be on the process of becoming the best team possible.
WAHLERT
Coach — Chuck Tigges (8th season)
Last season — The Golden Eagles won their Iowa Class 3A state qualifying meet, then took fourth at Fort Dodge.
Returning state qualifiers — Nathan Munshower (sr., 16th, 16:34), Brant Perry (jr., 40th, 17:04.7), Carter Hancock (jr., 66th, 17:20.3), Cayden Ellis (sr., 83rd, 17:37.6), Evan Poirier (sr., 104th, 18:03.9).
Other returning letterwinners — Abe Simcox (soph.), Eli Shubatt (sr.), Joe Chapman (jr.).
Promising newcomers — Wilson Oberfoell (jr.), Robbie Keller (sr.).
Ranked runners — Munshower is ranked No. 12 in Class 3A, while Perry is No. 26.
Season outlook — The Golden Eagles will open the season ranked No. 4 in Class 3A on the strength of returning five of their top seven runners from last year’s state meet. Tigges likes the road work his team put in this summer and believes it can achieve the goals set during the offseason. He expects his team to be in the mix for a state berth, regardless of where the state assigns his squad for the qualifying meet.
WESTERN DUBUQUE
Coach — Mark Digmann (15th season)
Last season — The Bobcats finished sixth at the Iowa Class 4A state qualifying meet.
Returning state qualifier — Cade Messer (sr., 99th overall, 17:14.3).
Other returning letterwinners — Eli Naumann (jr.)
Season outlook — The Bobcats graduated 13 of their top 15 runners from a year ago and will have several untested runners in the mix for spots in the lineup. Expect a season of growth out of Western Dubuque, especially as it competes in the challenging MVC.