Dubuque Hempstead's Ashley Glennon spikes the ball in the Mustang's game against Independence during the 43nd Annual Dubuque Invitational Volleyball Tournament held at Senior High School on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021.
Dubuque Senior's Lucie Lamb, (left) and Alana McDermott both attempt to dig the ball during their match against Cedar Rapids Prairie in the MVC Quad Tournament at Senior's Nora Gym in Dubuque on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021.
After securing their third straight trip to the Iowa state volleyball tournament next week, three Western Dubuque seniors earned first team all-Mississippi Valley Conference honors with the release of league awards on Wednesday.
Meredith Bahl, Maddy Maahs and Maddie Harris were each tabbed first team in the MVC Mississippi Division for the Bobcats. Dubuque Hempstead senior Ashley Glennon and junior Dani Kurth, along with Dubuque Senior 12th grader Alana McDermott, were named first team in the Valley Division.
Bahl fronts the Bobcats this season with 393 kills, while also adding 295 digs and 24 ace serves. Maahs runs the WD offense with efficiency and has racked up 958 assists, along with 187 digs and 87 kills. Harris leads the team with 38 ace serves and has also provided 316 kills and 229 digs. The top-ranked Bobcats (31-3) earned the No. 1 seed in the Class 4A state tournament next week and will face Sioux City Bishop Heelan (20-16) in a state quarterfinal on Monday at 4 p.m. at the Alliant Energy PowerHouse in Cedar Rapids.
Bahl and Maahs were unanimous selections for the first team.
Glennon led the Mustangs this season with 215 kills, along with 353 digs and 18 aces. Kurth fronted Hempstead with 99 blocks. She also delivered 147 kills and 41 digs.
McDermott was a defensive specialist for the Rams, finishing with 446 digs. She added 44 assists and 27 aces in helping the Senior program win their first regional contest in more than a decade and close with its highest win total (21) over the past 13 seasons.
Receiving second-team honors in the Mississippi Division were Western Dubuque juniors Libby Lansing and Ella Meyer, along with Dubuque Wahlert senior Mia Kunnert. In the Valley Division, second team picks were Senior 12th grader Olivia Baxter and junior Maya Watters, along with Hempstead senior Emma Daughetee.
Honorable mention selections were Western Dubuque seniors Natalie Ulrichs and Anna Kluesner; Wahlert seniors Addie Poppe and Anna Sigwarth; Ram seniors Lucie Lambe and Katelyn Kitchen; Hempstead senior Olivia Helle and freshman Addi Wright.
Athlete of the Year in the Mississippi Division went to Iowa City Liberty junior Cassidy Hartman, while Lightning coach Randy Dolson and staff were tabbed Coach of the Year. In the Valley, it was also a sweep for Cedar Rapids Xavier senior Maya Karl (athlete) and Robin Fonck (coach).