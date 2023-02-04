The Dubuque Senior girls basketball team is ascending at the right time of the season.

The Rams won for the fifth time in their last six games, dominating crosstown rival Dubuque Hempstead, 63-31, on Friday at Nora Gymnasium. In doing so, the Rams tied with Wahlert for the city championship with 5-1 records in intracity play.

