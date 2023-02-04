The Dubuque Senior girls basketball team is ascending at the right time of the season.
The Rams won for the fifth time in their last six games, dominating crosstown rival Dubuque Hempstead, 63-31, on Friday at Nora Gymnasium. In doing so, the Rams tied with Wahlert for the city championship with 5-1 records in intracity play.
“The last three games we have been putting together a full game on the offensive and defensive side.” said Senior coach Cassie Allee. “We are hitting our stride, and I’d rather be doing it at the end of the season than at the beginning. We have been playing strong, and hopefully we can continue to do so.”
Senior (11-9, 7-5 Mississippi Valley Conference) used a smothering man-to-man defense in forcing 18 Mustang turnovers in the game, and allowed only one two-point basket in the first half. On the offensive end, Maya Watters keyed the first-half offense with 12 points, all under the basket from the low post.
The smaller Mustangs tried to slow Senior down with a 2-3 zone. However, the Rams zeroed in from 3-point range against the Mustang’s sagging zone defense in the second half and rained in nine 3-pointers, three each by Samantha McDonald and Myrissa McGrane to put the game away.
“We tried to utilize going inside since they don’t have anyone to guard down low,” Watters said. “It was easier this game, and we did a good job of using our size to control the rebounding, too.”
Senior opened a 15-8 first quarter lead on three baskets by Watters, and two driving baskets by Anna Kruse. Senior opened up a 32-15 halftime lead on the strength of three more Watters baskets, and 3-point baskets by Josie Potts, Mya Wedewer and McDonald.
Senior showed good patience in moving and reversing the ball against the Mustangs 2-3 zone, and eventually caught fire in hitting the open 3-point shots. “We talk about in practice a lot about moving the ball around, and not taking the quick shot.” said McDonald, the Ram’s leading scorer with 16 points.
After a quiet first half with only one basket, McDonald responded with a 14-point second half.
“I realized I wasn’t getting the points in the lane like I usually do in the first half, so I knew if I was going to help my team out tonight, it would have to be from the perimeter. It all flowed together tonight.” McDonald said.
Chandler Houselog kept the Mustangs (1-18) in the game in the first half accounting for 10 of their 15 points, including three 3-point baskets. She finished with a co-team-high 14 points.
Camdyn Kay came alive in the second half for the Mustangs with 12 of her co-team-high 14 points. In fact, Kay was the only Mustang to record a field goal in the second half.
Senior’s Watters finished with 12 points, and Potts and McGrane rounded out the balanced scoring with nine points each. Adrianna Remer came off the bench to add eight points.
Coach and players alike both agreed the city championship is important to them, even if its a co-championship.
“It is a big deal,” Allee said. “This group hasn’t done it since their freshman or sophomore year, so it’s something they have been working towards.”
McDonald agreed.
“We came together after the Wahlert loss (on Jan. 3), and said that won’t happen again,” she said. “We knew we had to play better, play smarter, and be more consistent.”
