The Iowa high school volleyball season opens on Tuesday night, and with six returning starters, Western Dubuque is looking like a strong contender to make another push at the Iowa state tournament.
Here is a capsule look at area teams in the Mississippi Valley Conference this season:
WESTERN DUBUQUE
Coach — Megan Scherrman (eighth year, 163-117)
Last season — 25-11, lost to Cedar Rapids Xavier in Class 4A state semifinals
Returning starters — Madison Maahs (Sr., S), Meredith Bahl (Sr., OH), Natalie Ulrichs (Sr., DS), Maddie Harris (Sr., OH), Ella Meyer (Jr., L), Libby Lansing (Jr., MH)
Outlook — While the powerful swing of Meg Besler is no doubt a huge loss, she represents the only key starter gone from last year’s big season for the Bobcats that ended in the state semifinals — a year removed from reaching the state final and earning a runner-up trophy. Most of the pieces return and WD is primed for another state tournament run. Maahs runs the show, delivering a stellar 950 assists last season for 10.1 per set. She also added 202 digs and 34 ace serves, and Maahs enters her senior season with 1,897 career assists, meaning she’ll likely end her career with more than 2,500. Harris (247 kills last year) and Bahl (201) will be the top hitters, but with Besler gone, Lansing (161) figures to move into an even more crucial role. The Bobcats are stacked with six returning starters and would have to be considered a favorite to reach Cedar Rapids for a third straight year.
HEMPSTEAD
Coach — Jacque Arensdorf (third year, 40-20-1)
Last season — 20-6-1, lost to West Des Moines Dowling in Class 5A state quarterfinals
Returning starter — Ashley Glennon (Sr., OH)
Other returning letterwinners — Olivia Helle (Sr., DS/L), Olivia Francois (Sr., DS/L), Maggie Nevins (Jr., S), Emma Daughtee (Sr., MB), Dani Kurth (Jr., MB), Katelyn Hammerand (Sr., RS), Camden Henkels (Sr., RS), Malia Collins (Sr., MB)
Promising newcomers — Addison Wright (Fr., OH), Kylie Weis (Jr., MB), Alyssa Yaeger (Soph., OH), Vivian Smith (Soph., RS), Karly Cuzas (Jr., S), Delanie Wright (Jr., S), Natalie Kammerude (Jr., DS/L)
Outlook — All the big names from Hempstead’s run to the Iowa state tournament last season are gone — catalysts for the team that included Becca Breitbach, Becca Lockwood, Leah Moeller, Morgan Hawkins, Grace Daack and reigning TH Player of the Year Corinne Meier. Needless to say, the Mustangs are going to look a bit different this fall, but reigning TH Coach of the Year Arensdorf doesn’t expect them to be any less competitive. Glennon proved her mettle last season as another big hitter for the Mustangs, and she’ll be looked at for leadership as their lone returning starter. Wright is a hard-hitting freshman who will be starting from the onset, and the chemistry has been strong from the get-go for this group. Arensdorf believes this group is connecting as a unit and should surprise some teams who may think they’ll struggle with all the talent the Mustangs lost from last season.
SENIOR
Coach — Haley Zenner (second year)
Last season — 17-10, lost to Linn-Mar in regional semifinal
Returning starters — Katelyn Kitchen (Sr., OH/MB), Olivia Baxter (Sr., MB), Maggie McDonnell (Sr., S), Alana McDermott (Sr., DS)
Other returning letterwinners — Lucie Lambe (Sr., RS), Maya Watters (Jr., OH/MB)
Promising newcomers — Jenna Lewis (Soph., S), Kayla Grall (Sr., OH/MB), Laci Doyle (Sr., DS), Sophie Link (Soph., DS)
Outlook — Former coach Chris Miron steered the Ram program in the right direction before last season, when former Senior athlete Zenner took over and continued the upward trend. For the first time in years, the Rams cracked the Iowa Class 5A state rankings and closed out a successful season with 17 wins. However, many key names such as Emma Link, Katelyn Egan, Brooke Healey and Payton Kizer have graduated. The Rams still return a strong core in Kitchen, who figures to be their top hitter, and Baxter, a menace at the net. With a slew of promising newcomers as well, Senior is poised to continue its competitive drive as a tough out every night in the brutal conference slate.
WAHLERT
Coach — Paige Griffith (second year)
Last season — 8-18, lost to Western Dubuque in regional final
Returning starters — Addie Poppe (Sr., OH), Mia Kunnert (Sr., L)
Other returning letterwinners — Makayla Schockemoehl (Sr., S), Alaina Stecklein (Sr., S), Anna Sigwarth (Sr., MH), Jamie Vondra (Sr., DS), Izzy Pfeiffer (Sr., DS), Macie Huntington (Sr., RS)
Promising newcomers — Meghan McDonald (Jr., RS), Alicen Bainbridge (Soph., MH)
Outlook — With the loss of some big names and coach Lindsey Beaves before last season, no one really knew what to expect from the Golden Eagles and Coach Griffith in Year 1. However, while the team struggled most of the campaign, the players began to find it down the stretch and made a run through regionals that fell just short of a return to the state tournament. Wahlert will need to regroup again after graduating key players Lauryn Montgomery, Ivy Dearstone and Ella Pettinger. Poppe stands out as the player that will step up the most as a hitter, and Kunnert should help lead the way as a veteran libero. This season could mask the last — some struggles through MVC play, but come regionals, the Eagles are always in the hunt.