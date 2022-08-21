Western Dubuque had, without question, the greatest season in program history last fall.
Behind a star-studded lineup, the Bobcats were impressive at every turn in capturing the Iowa Class 4A state championship to earn the program’s first-ever state title.
While some heavy hitters have graduated from that lineup, the cupboard is anything but bare for the Bobcats.
Dubuque Wahlert, meanwhile, welcomes back three-time state championship winning coach Lindsey Beaves. She won another three state crowns as a player for the Golden Eagles.
Another wild card this season will be the division realignment in the Mississippi Valley Conference, as Senior and Wahlert are together in the Mississippi Division with Cedar Falls, Iowa City Liberty, and Cedar Rapids Jefferson, Prairie and Xavier.
Western Dubuque and Hempstead are together in the Valley Division with Iowa City High, Iowa City West, Linn-Mar, Waterloo West and Cedar Rapids Kennedy and Washington.
Here is a capsule look at area teams in the Mississippi Valley Conference this season:
WESTERN DUBUQUE
Coach — Megan Scherrman (ninth year, 197-120)
Last season — 34-3, swept Waverly-Shell Rock to win 4A state title
Returning starters — Ella Meyer (Jr., L), Libby Lansing (Jr., MH), Hailey Wulfekuhle (Jr., RS), Franny Heiberger (Sr., OH)
Outlook — Last year’s squad was simply special for the Bobcats, a team that appeared destined to contend for state glory from the season’s opening serve. They didn’t disappoint, as behind big hits from Meredith Bahl and Maddie Harris, expert sets from Maddy Maahs and key defensive plays from Natalie Ulrichs, the Bobcats swept their way to the title and closed on a 27-match winning streak. The title win closed a run of three straight years qualifying for state and the fifth trip in program history.
However, turning the page for a new season, many of those clutch performers have graduated as the Bobcats line up a title defense. Fortunately, they do return two pivotal contributors to that title in Meyer and Lansing. A savvy and athletic libero, Meyer delivered 474 digs last season for an average of 4.9 per set and has already surpassed 1,000 for her career in just two seasons with 1,284. Lansing came up with some key hits of her own last fall and she’ll be WD’s new go-to hitter. She provided 236 kills last year in a loaded lineup for 2.4 per set along with 66 blocks. Senior Ava Demmer is projected to fill in as the new setter, and while it may take a bit for this revamped lineup to find its footing, expect the Bobcats to put out a worthy follow-up campaign.
HEMPSTEAD
Coach — Jacque Arensdorf (fourth year, 56-37-1)
Last season — 16-17, lost to Senior in 5A regional semifinals
Returning starters — Maggie Nevins (Sr., S), Dani Kurth (Sr., MB), Addison Wright (Soph., OH)
Outlook — The Mustangs graduated some key names from last season in Ashley Glennon, Katelyn Hammerand, Emma Daughetee and Olivia Helle. With only three starters back in the fold, Hempstead will need fresh faces to pick up the slack — but Arensdorf believes their club and JV experience has them more than capable of picking up the slack. Kurth is a standout force at the net, delivering 99 blocks last fall with 147 kills. She recently committed to play at NCAA Division II Truman State in Kirksville, Mo., after graduation. Nevins also is back to help run the offense after racking up 664 assists last season, and Wright had a breakout freshman campaign where she finished second on the team to Glennon with 187 kills. Kylie Weis, Alyssa Jaeger, Vivian Smith and Karly Cuzas are just a few of the new names expected to contribute right away for the Mustangs.
SENIOR
Coach — Haley Zenner (third year, 38-27)
Last season — 21-17, lost to Cedar Falls in 5A regional final
Returning starters — Maya Watters (Sr., OH), Brooke Sullivan (Jr., MH)
Outlook — The Rams broke out of a slump last season, finally toppling city rival Hempstead to reach the regional finals. That team, however, was powered by a tremendous senior group led by players now competing at the NCAA Division III level in Katelyn Kitchen (Loras), Lucie Lambe (Coe) and Alana McDermott (University of Dubuque). Coach Zenner has had a very successful first two seasons leading the program, and she’ll be challenged this fall with five starters gone. Watters finished second on the team last season with 183 kills, and she’ll be looked at to claim to new lead role. Sullivan was second on the team with 53 blocks and will have to uptick her kills production. A trio of returning junior letter winners in Jenna Lewis, Sophie Link and Addie Schwager should also help the Rams rebound in hopes of continuing the positive momentum the program has garnered under Zenner.
WAHLERT
Coach — Lindsey Beaves (eighth year, 155-78)
Last season — 8-18, lost to Monticello in 3A regional quarterfinal
Returning starters — Olivia Donovan (Soph., S), Anna Roling (Soph., OH), Meghan McDonald (Sr., RS)
Outlook — Beaves has delivered on the court and on the sideline for the Wahlert program, capturing three state championships as a player and then returning to lead the program for six seasons and leading the Eagles to three more state crowns as head coach. After a two-year hiatus to focus on family, Beaves is back and aiming to get the program on the right track. Young, inexperienced rosters saw the program sputter to a 16-36 overall record the past two years. Donovan delivered 348 assists last fall. With three starters returning, two more returning letterwinners back in middle hitter Alicen Bainbridge and outside hitter Ella Kelleher, along with a promising group of newcomers, there’s a renewed energy at Wahlert despite a lack of consistent experience in the lineup. If there’s a coach that can mold this group into a contender again, it’s Beaves.
