Loras’ bid for its first 3-0 start to a season in nearly 20 years is now on hold.
Loras and the University of Dubuque athletic programs both announced via Twitter on Tuesday that Saturday’s Key City Clash between the schools’ football programs has been canceled due to COVID-19 protocol.
The Duhawks are 2-0 and haven’t won their first three games in a season since opening the 2003 season with four consecutive wins.
Dubuque (1-0), meanwhile has had its already shortened four-game schedule trimmed down to two. The Spartans’ game last week against Wartburg was canceled prior to Dubuque’s season-opening 17-13 victory over Coe on March 27.
The Spartans are scheduled to close their season at home against Luther on April 17.
Loras is scheduled to host Wartburg on April 17 before ending the season with an April 23 game at Coe.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
UW-La Crosse 18-13, UW-Platteville 6-6 — At Platteville, Wis.: Jason Adams and Andrew Zakula drove in two runs each in the opener, and Ross Krist and Austin Pullara had two RBIs apiece in the second game, but the Pioneers (8-4, 4-2 WIAC) suffered a sweep at the hands of La Crosse (8-4, 3-3).
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
UW-Oshkosh 4-5, UW-Platteville 0-10 — At Platteville, Wis.: Abby Burns went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, and Angela Laabs drove in three runs on two hits as the Pioneers (5-5, 1-1) won the second game to salvage a split with Oshkosh (8-4, 1-1).
MEN’S LACROSSE
Dubuque 18, Concordia-Chicago 6 — At River Forest, Ill.: Will Robinson scored five goals, Tanner Weis added four and Ben Farraday and Zach Turpen had two apiece as the Spartans (4-4) routed Concordia-Chicago.
Missouri Baptist 13, Clarke 2 — At St. Louis: Caleb Zweifel scored a goal and assisted on Micah Sundman’s score, but the Pride (2-6, 2-5 KCAC) lost on the road to Missouri Baptist (4-3, 4-1).
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
Missouri Baptist 16, Clarke 6 — At St. Louis: Alyssa Humphrey scored a hat trick and Emily Moran added two goals, but the Pride fell to 2-6 overall, 2-5 in the KCAC with a loss to Missouri Baptist (6-1, 5-0).
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Cuba City 3, New Glarus 0 — At New Glarus, Wis.: Hailey Stich recorded two aces and nine kills, Ella McKinley added 17 assists and Camry Nies had 17 digs as the Cubans swept New Glarus, 25-19, 25-9, 25-23.
Scales Mound 2, West Carroll 1 — At Savanna, Ill.: Anniston Werner finished with one ace, seven kills, four assists and six digs as the Hornets fended off West Carroll, 25-27, 25-12, 25-18.
Stockton 2, River Ridge 0 — At Hanover, Ill.: The Blackhawks cruised to a 25-13, 25-21 victory over the Wildcats.
BOYS TRACK & FIELD
Mustangs take 5th — At Eldridge, Iowa: Derek Leicht won the 800 in 1:56.61 to help Dubuque Hempstead to a fifth-place finish at the Deac Ryan Relays. George Holesinger (53.74) was second in the 400, and Josh Davis (10:04.54) and Brady Blean (10:09.13) went 2-3 in the 3,200, and Ryan Winger (4:29.33) and Owen Maloney (4:35.36) went 2-3 in the 1,600 for the Mustangs.
Cougars set program mark — At Anamosa, Iowa: Jackson McAleer won the 400 hurdles and helped the sprint medley relay set a program record in a winning effort at the Anamosa Invitational.
BOYS SOCCER
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 2, Dubuque Wahlert 1 — At Steele Field: The Cougars spoiled the Golden Eagles’ season opener.
Cascade 7, Tipton 1 — At Cascade, Iowa: The Cougars rolled to victory in their first-ever game.
GIRLS PREP SOCCER
Hudson 5, Western Dubuque 4 — At Hudson, Iowa: The Bobcats were just short in a high-scoring season opener against Hudson.
Clear Creek-Amana 2, Dyersville Beckman 1 — At Dyersville, Iowa: The Trailblazers fell in their season debut after Clear Creek-Amana found the go-ahead goal in the second half.
BOYS TENNIS
Dubuque Senior 9, Iowa City High 0 — At Meyer Courts: Will Lawless and Cam O’Donnell picked up 6-0, 6-0 victories and the Rams blew past the Little Hawks in their season debut.
Dubuque Wahlert 9, Iowa City Liberty 0 — At O’Connor Tennis Center: Roan Martineau earned a 6-0, 6-0 win in singles play after teaming with Patrick Igo for a 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 3 doubles as the Golden Eagles blanked the Lightning.
Dubuque Hempstead 5, Cedar Rapids Washington 4 — At Roos Courts: Jake Althaus, Colin Nelson, Grant Nelson and Andrew Johnson picked up singles victories as the Mustangs held off the Warriors.
GIRLS TENNIS
Dubuque Wahlert 6, Iowa City Liberty 3 — At Iowa City: Wahlert’s Claire Walker, Lindsay Cummer, Lilah Takes and Wanti Du won singles matches to give longtime boys coach Jim Fuerstenberg a win in his debut as the girls coach.
Western Dubuque 6, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 3 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Meg Besler, Meredith Hoerner, Maddie Heiderscheit and Ellie McDermott won singles matches as the Bobcats won.
Cedar Rapids Washington 9, Dubuque Hempstead 0 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: The Warriors shut out the Mustangs in their season debut.