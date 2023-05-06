It’s been a couple of weeks since the Dubuque County Minutemen punched their ticket to the American Legion state baseball tournament.
But head coach Ronnie Kramer doesn’t expect rust to be an issue when the six-team tournament opens today in Marion and Cedar Rapids.
Dubuque County plays Linn-Mar at 10 a.m. and Moville at 3 p.m. in the Marion pool at Prospect Meadows, while the other pool includes host Cedar Rapids Prairie, Hiawatha and Carroll. The pool winners square off at 11 a.m. Sunday at Prairie for the championship and the right to represent Iowa in the regional tournament later this summer.
Recommended for you
The Minutemen haven’t played together since rolling past Ottumwa, 20-0, and Prairie, 6-1, in the Cedar Rapids Area Tournament two weeks ago.
“The really nice thing is high school baseball started practice on Monday, so you don’t have to worry about the guys getting their swings in or doing their arm care programs,” Kramer said. “It’s not like they had a big lapse of not playing ball. We were hoping to get a game in last Sunday, but the weather didn’t cooperate and we knew the guys would be getting after it all this week with their high school teams.
“All the high school coaches in the county do a great job, so we know they’re going to be ready to go this weekend.”
The Minutemen return six players, including Isaac Then, Ryan Klostermann and Jake Goodman from defending Iowa Class 3A state champion Western Dubuque High School, from last year’s team. Dubuque Wahlert’s Jack Walsh, Dubuque Senior’s Jon Wille and Beckman Catholic’s Luke Schieltz also return.
Dubuque County’s newcomers include Dubuque Hempstead’s Justin Potts, Gage Bishop and Curt Saunders; Western Dubuque’s Caleb Klein and Colin McDermott; Senior’s Alex Kirman and Will Sullivan; Wahlert’s Ryan Brosius and Patrick Fitzgerald; Cascade’s Cade Rausch and Ty Frasher; and Beckman’s Luke Sigwarth. Last season, Beckman reached the Iowa Class 2A state semifinals and Cascade advanced to the quarterfinals.
The Minutemen take a 7-1 record into the state tournament. That includes a doubleheader sweep of Linn-Mar early in the spring, so Kramer has a pretty good handle on what to expect in the opener today. Other than some statistics compiled by former Legion coach Rob Hoerner, he knows very little about Moville, which is located east of Sioux City in Woodbury County and draws from eight high schools.
“Normally, I don’t like the idea of playing a game, sitting a game and coming back to play at 3, but it kind of works out in this situation,” Kramer said. “We’ll get a chance to scout Moville so we’re a little more prepared for our second game. On the other hand, they’ll get to scout us and Linn-Mar at the same time, so I’m not sure how much of an advantage we’ll get.”
Dubuque County, which bowed out in the area tournament last spring, will be looking for its fourth state championship in the past five seasons. The Minutemen advanced to the American Legion World Series in North Carolina in 2021 and reached the semifinals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.